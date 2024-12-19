Eagles Transactions: Bryce Huff Has Practice Window Opened While Kevin Foelsch Returns

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles on Wednesday announced a few roster moves.

The key one for the teams immediate future was the practice window for Bryce Huff being opened.

We have signed TE Kevin Foelsch to the practice squad and opened the practice window for DE Bryce Huff. pic.twitter.com/P1RglXQBif — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 18, 2024

Huff was, of course, one of the marquee free agent additions this offseason but struggled early on in the year to make any impact at all.

He started to look better, but suffered a wrist injury that hindered his play a bit. Rather than have him play though it, the team opted to have him get surgery during the season so that he would be ready for a playoff run.

It looks like that plan should come to fruition as the Eagles would now need to return Huff before the Giants game in Week 17 or he can’t come off IR at all.

Huff’s return could help to bolster a unit that’s been strong but lost a lot of depth when Brandon Graham was lost for the season the week after Huff had surgery.

Rookie Jalyx Hunt has been getting some snaps during the absence of those two veterans, but one would have to imagine that Huff being back would help the unit out. Hunt hasn’t been bad, but Huff is probably a better option, at least at this point in their respective careers.

The Eagles will need to clear a roster spot when Huff officially returns. It’d seem likely he’d take the roster spot of Charles Harris, who was claimed off waivers to add defensive end depth and played a couple snaps a few weeks ago, but isn’t as familiar with the defense and did not play any defensive snaps last week.

Kevin Foelsch’s return to the practice squad is interesting, though it remains to be seen how long it may be this time around.

The New Haven tight end was a bit of a standout after being a late addition to camp this year. He made the initial practice squad this year, but was released a few days later.

If he gets a shot and the Eagles like what they see from him, it wouldn’t be a surprise that they sign him to a future’s deal for next offseason and he gets his first full camp to compete with guys like EJ Jenkins for what figures to be open tight end spots with Grant Calcaterra being the only tight end currently/officially under contract next year.