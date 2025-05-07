Phillies

Alec Bohm Finally Hits A Home Runs, Phillies Fans React

David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr

Published6 hours ago on May 06, 2025

In sports, there are going to be times when you see one of the star players finally come through with a big hit to get some of his confidence back. That is what we saw on Tuesday night as the Phillies would do battle with the Tampa Bay Rays from Steinbrenner Field.

Alec Bohm would finally break through and hit a home run, which would extend the Phillies’ lead to 3-0 in the second inning.

How the HR sounded inside Steinbrenner Field:

 

The Home run would travel 342 ft. Prior to tonight, the last time that Alec Bohm hit a home run was on September 20, 2024 against the Mets.

Phillies fans would show their excitement about Bohm finally hitting a home run:

 