Alec Bohm Finally Hits A Home Runs, Phillies Fans React

In sports, there are going to be times when you see one of the star players finally come through with a big hit to get some of his confidence back. That is what we saw on Tuesday night as the Phillies would do battle with the Tampa Bay Rays from Steinbrenner Field.

Alec Bohm would finally break through and hit a home run, which would extend the Phillies’ lead to 3-0 in the second inning.

FIRST OF THE YEAR 🤩pic.twitter.com/YJI6g7wKtU — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 6, 2025

How the HR sounded inside Steinbrenner Field:

I guess Alec Bohm has heard the Otto Kemp talk and isn’t a fan #Phillies pic.twitter.com/cjY5gIPnWE — S. Archer (@SeanArcher215) May 6, 2025

The Home run would travel 342 ft. Prior to tonight, the last time that Alec Bohm hit a home run was on September 20, 2024 against the Mets.

Phillies fans will get a kick out of this … ALEC BOHM LEAVES THE YARD pic.twitter.com/c6G5ANDJRR — MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2024

Phillies fans would show their excitement about Bohm finally hitting a home run:

ALEC BOHM FIRST HOMERUN!!!!!!! — Sydney (@PhillySydney_) May 6, 2025

ALEC BOHM FINALLY HIT A BOMB — nate (@nate_x11) May 6, 2025

Just opened up the Twitter to check on stuff and ALEC BOHM HIT A HOMER OMG ALEC BOHM ACTUALLY WENT YARD WHAT IS THIS SORCERY …#Phillies #RingTheBell — epark88 (@epark88) May 6, 2025

alec bohm my jaw is on the floor — hannah b (@han__elise) May 6, 2025

ALEC BOHM FINALLY GOT A HOME RUN!!!!! #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/upnB1eE82g — Emily Cooper (@emmcooper42) May 6, 2025

ALEC BOHM HOME RUN. FINALLY! pic.twitter.com/JGyNgM86ZB — Michael Steinrock (@Mikesteinrock) May 6, 2025

now everyone can shut up ab alec not having a homer 😊😊 — bella (@love4bohm) May 6, 2025

ALEC BOHM HIT A HOMERUN 🚨🚨🚨‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/lDlcQP5H1B — caroline (@wheres_caroline) May 6, 2025

An Alec Bohm homerun?

In this economy? — Steve (@BatFlip17) May 6, 2025

It only took a Minor League stadium atmosphere for Alec Bohm to get his first home run of the season #RingTheBell — Jack 🃏 John (@jnewszn) May 6, 2025