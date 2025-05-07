Phillies
Alec Bohm Finally Hits A Home Runs, Phillies Fans React
In sports, there are going to be times when you see one of the star players finally come through with a big hit to get some of his confidence back. That is what we saw on Tuesday night as the Phillies would do battle with the Tampa Bay Rays from Steinbrenner Field.
Alec Bohm would finally break through and hit a home run, which would extend the Phillies’ lead to 3-0 in the second inning.
FIRST OF THE YEAR 🤩pic.twitter.com/YJI6g7wKtU
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 6, 2025
How the HR sounded inside Steinbrenner Field:
I guess Alec Bohm has heard the Otto Kemp talk and isn’t a fan #Phillies pic.twitter.com/cjY5gIPnWE
— S. Archer (@SeanArcher215) May 6, 2025
The Home run would travel 342 ft. Prior to tonight, the last time that Alec Bohm hit a home run was on September 20, 2024 against the Mets.
Phillies fans will get a kick out of this …
ALEC BOHM LEAVES THE YARD pic.twitter.com/c6G5ANDJRR
— MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2024
Phillies fans would show their excitement about Bohm finally hitting a home run:
ALEC BOHM FIRST HOMERUN!!!!!!!
— Sydney (@PhillySydney_) May 6, 2025
ALEC BOHM FINALLY HIT A BOMB
— nate (@nate_x11) May 6, 2025
Just opened up the Twitter to check on stuff and ALEC BOHM HIT A HOMER OMG ALEC BOHM ACTUALLY WENT YARD WHAT IS THIS SORCERY …#Phillies #RingTheBell
— epark88 (@epark88) May 6, 2025
alec bohm my jaw is on the floor
— hannah b (@han__elise) May 6, 2025
ALEC BOHM FINALLY GOT A HOME RUN!!!!! #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/upnB1eE82g
— Emily Cooper (@emmcooper42) May 6, 2025
ALEC BOHM HOME RUN. FINALLY! pic.twitter.com/JGyNgM86ZB
— Michael Steinrock (@Mikesteinrock) May 6, 2025
now everyone can shut up ab alec not having a homer 😊😊
— bella (@love4bohm) May 6, 2025
ALEC BOHM HIT A HOMERUN 🚨🚨🚨‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/lDlcQP5H1B
— caroline (@wheres_caroline) May 6, 2025
An Alec Bohm homerun?
In this economy?
— Steve (@BatFlip17) May 6, 2025
Bohm said Otto whooo??? #Phillies
— PhillyGod (@PhillyGod4) May 6, 2025
Alec Bohm homer pic.twitter.com/uWRWLzM0of
— Katie (@KayTeeeOh) May 6, 2025
It only took a Minor League stadium atmosphere for Alec Bohm to get his first home run of the season #RingTheBell
— Jack 🃏 John (@jnewszn) May 6, 2025
BOHM RUN!!!!!!🔔🎉🔥 ALEC BOHM TWO (2) RUN HOME RUN!!!!!!🔔🎉🎉🎉 BOHMER!!!!!!🔔🎉🎉 THE PHILLIES HAVE A 3-0 LEAD NOW!!!!!! #Phillies #RingTheBell
— Sav♡🌻🌙 (@ssapphire212) May 6, 2025
Bohmer homer finally!!! #RingTheBell
— Dan Stu (@DanStuPart4) May 6, 2025