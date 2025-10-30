NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles Reportedly Willing to Offer 3 First-Round Picks for Myles Garrett

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There’s scuttlebutt (great word!) coming out of Cleveland that the Philadelphia Eagles are willing to trade three first-round picks to acquire superstar defensive end Myles Garrett. The rumor has set the social media world ablaze, leaving fans wondering — is there any truth to it, or is this just another round of sports radio banter?

Here’s what went down on ESPN Radio Cleveland earlier today:

There’s a new rumor floating around that the Eagles are willing to trade 3 1st round picks for Myles Garrett… Would you do that deal if you were the Browns? pic.twitter.com/IEgk0xAIpO — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 30, 2025

Trading for Garrett would certainly make sense. The Eagles are in desperate need of an edge rusher, and that’s been evident in the return of veteran Brandon Graham. Adding a generational talent like Garrett would instantly transform the defensive line and take pressure off the interior d-line.

But three first-round picks? That’s a Jerry Jones move, bro!

Howie Roseman is smarter than that.

Could the Eagles trade for Garrett? Sure — but let’s be real. If something like this ever went down, Howie Roseman would be the one doing the fleecing, not getting fleeced.

Anyway, I’m actually surprised this one didn’t come from a certain WIP mid-day host! You just know it’s the kind of headline that would light up the phone lines. And honestly, we’re probably going to see more and more of these kinds of rumors as the NFL trade deadline approaches. The Eagles are a big-market team with a Super Bowl window wide open — that’s always going to make them a magnet for dumb speculation.