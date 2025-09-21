Georgia Tech pulls away from Temple in second half, wins 45-24

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

ATLANTA – The Temple Owls battled back from an early deficit but ultimately fell to No. 18 Georgia Tech, 45-24, on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in their final non-conference game of the 2025 season.

Georgia Tech (4-0) surged to a 21-0 lead in the opening quarter, capitalizing on explosive plays. Quarterback Haynes King ran in a 17-yard score before finding Malik Rutherford and Isiah Canion for touchdown passes.

Temple (2-2) steadied itself in the second quarter, sparked by a 34-yard scramble from quarterback Evan Simon that set up Jay Ducker’s 3-yard touchdown run. The Owls’ defense tightened, holding the Yellow Jackets to just nine yards in the quarter.

Momentum carried into the third quarter when Temple recovered a King fumble and quickly struck. Simon connected with JoJo Bermudez on a 28-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 21-14.

Georgia Tech answered with a punishing ground game. Malachi Hosley broke free for a 34-yard touchdown, and Daylon Gordon later added a 47-yard score as the Jackets pulled away. King finished 13-of-18 passing for 161 yards with two touchdowns and another on the ground, while Jamal Haynes paced the rushing attack with 107 yards.

Temple continued to fight late, as backup quarterback Gevani McCoy hit Xavier Irvin for his first career touchdown. Simon ended the night 13-of-32 for 127 yards with a touchdown, while Ducker led the rushing attack with 76 yards and a score.

Temple now turns to American Athletic Conference play; the Owls are off next weekend before welcoming UTSA to The Linc on October 4.