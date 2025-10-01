Move Over Tush Push, the Balls are the NFL’s Biggest Rule Change for the 2025 Season

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Move over, Tush Push—there’s a new game-changer in town, and it’s not a play, it’s a ball. The NFL’s 2025 K-Ball procedures are giving kickers more time, more prep, and more confidence, turning long-distance field goals into almost routine highlights.

Okay, there’s no way dudes should be drilling 60+ yard FGs on a routine basis. I know the NFL switched to a “K” ball for the kicker..maybe go back!? — Mike Lipinski | @SportsTalkPHL (@themikelipinski) September 28, 2025

What is the “K Ball?”

Under the previous system, teams received three brand-new footballs approximately 60 to 90 minutes before kickoff, leaving little time for preparation. Now, teams are provided with 60 kicking balls before the preseason, giving special teams coordinators and kickers ample time to test and break in the balls. Each ball can be used in up to three games, allowing for consistent performance throughout the season.

Additionally, two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff, both teams must bring three activated K-Balls to the officials’ locker room for inspection. Upon approval, each K-Ball is stamped with the referee’s distinctive mark on the laces of the football. A K-Ball may be submitted for inspection for no more than three games and will not be approved after receiving three referee marks.

Smoother Balls = Longer Field Goals

The extended preparation time has had a significant impact on field goal performance. Kickers are now able to select the ball that best suits their preferences, leading to increased confidence and consistency in their attempts. This has resulted in a noticeable increase in the distance and accuracy of field goals across the league.

Eagles special team’s coordinator Michael Clay has observed that the new procedures have allowed kickers to build consistency and confidence, directly impacting their performance on game day.

Clay summed it up bluntly: “Didn’t the NFL want more points? There it is.”

Chase McLaughlin’s 65-yard field goal is the longest outdoor made field goal in NFL history.

pic.twitter.com/0O1roqDZaw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2025

Balls Changing the Game

The changes have not gone unnoticed by coaches and players. Eagles’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio remarked that the new K-Ball procedures have “drastically changed” field goals, suggesting that an asterisk should be applied to long kicks made under the new system. His comments reflect the significant impact these changes have had on the game.

Vic Fangio says kickers should have FG make asterisks this year after they changed the football to make it easier to kick far! VIDEO pic.twitter.com/myFiXp8KXl — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 1, 2025

The NFL’s new K Ball procedures are reshaping the special teams landscape. By providing kickers with more time and better equipment to prepare, the league has seen a significant increase in the length and success of field goal attempts. As the season progresses, these changes are expected to continue influencing game strategies and outcomes, keeping fans on the edge of their seats with every long-distance kick and coaches holding their breath.