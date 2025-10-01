Eagles

Move Over Tush Push, the Balls are the NFL’s Biggest Rule Change for the 2025 Season

Mike Lipinski
Published4 hours ago on October 01, 2025

Jake Elliott Field Goal - New York Giants 2022

Move over, Tush Push—there’s a new game-changer in town, and it’s not a play, it’s a ball. The NFL’s 2025 K-Ball procedures are giving kickers more time, more prep, and more confidence, turning long-distance field goals into almost routine highlights.

What is the “K Ball?”

Under the previous system, teams received three brand-new footballs approximately 60 to 90 minutes before kickoff, leaving little time for preparation. Now, teams are provided with 60 kicking balls before the preseason, giving special teams coordinators and kickers ample time to test and break in the balls. Each ball can be used in up to three games, allowing for consistent performance throughout the season.

Additionally, two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff, both teams must bring three activated K-Balls to the officials’ locker room for inspection. Upon approval, each K-Ball is stamped with the referee’s distinctive mark on the laces of the football. A K-Ball may be submitted for inspection for no more than three games and will not be approved after receiving three referee marks.

Smoother Balls = Longer Field Goals

The extended preparation time has had a significant impact on field goal performance. Kickers are now able to select the ball that best suits their preferences, leading to increased confidence and consistency in their attempts. This has resulted in a noticeable increase in the distance and accuracy of field goals across the league.

Eagles special team’s coordinator Michael Clay has observed that the new procedures have allowed kickers to build consistency and confidence, directly impacting their performance on game day.

Clay summed it up bluntly: “Didn’t the NFL want more points? There it is.”

Balls Changing the Game

The changes have not gone unnoticed by coaches and players. Eagles’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio remarked that the new K-Ball procedures have “drastically changed” field goals, suggesting that an asterisk should be applied to long kicks made under the new system. His comments reflect the significant impact these changes have had on the game.

The NFL’s new K Ball procedures are reshaping the special teams landscape. By providing kickers with more time and better equipment to prepare, the league has seen a significant increase in the length and success of field goal attempts. As the season progresses, these changes are expected to continue influencing game strategies and outcomes, keeping fans on the edge of their seats with every long-distance kick and coaches holding their breath.