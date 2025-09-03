Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: Thursday Night Football Season Opener Breakdown & Bold Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Eagles will start the 2025-26 NFL season in style, raising their Super Bowl LIX championship banner in front of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. While Philly celebrates continuity and supremacy, Dallas is a team teetering on the edge of chaos. A new head coach, a meddling owner, and the blockbuster trade of star edge rusher Micah Parsons have left the Cowboys scrambling. The reigning champs, by contrast, are steady, battle-tested, and hungry to remind the NFL why they sit at the top.

Philadelphia’s roster remains largely intact, giving both sides of the ball the stability that helped deliver the franchise its latest Lombardi Trophy. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is back to run a potent offense that includes all-world player’s A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley, and DeVonta Smith. Still, intrigue lingers with new offensive coordinator Kevin Pitullo at the helm, trying to balance innovation with a proven run-first formula.

This season opener isn’t just a game—it’s a clash of philosophies: a well-oiled championship machine versus a Dallas team still picking up the pieces after an offseason that’s made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys (0-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)

Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Kickoff : 8:20 PM

: 8:20 PM TV : NBC, Peacock

: NBC, Peacock Radio : 94 WIP

: 94 WIP Weather : 76-degrees, change of storms, winds: S around 9 MPH

: 76-degrees, change of storms, winds: S around 9 MPH Betting Odds: PHI -8.5, O/U 47.5 – BetESPN

Moving on from LIX

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t resting on their Super Bowl LIX laurels. After last season’s championship, the team is fully locked in on the 2025-26 campaign. Coach Nick Sirianni and the players know last year’s success is history but are moving on. In fact, the team will not be on the field when their Super Bowl LIX banner is unveiled.

Hurts is leading the charge, emphasizing the importance of building on their foundation: “I think we had a really good offseason and a really good training camp and being able to build on the foundation that we’ve established over the years. I think we’re headed in a good direction,” Hurts said on the record.

The message around the locker room is simple: one season at a time. The Eagles’ mix of experience, talent, and championship mindset is aimed at repeating history. For fans, it means another year of high expectations, big plays, and the chase to make back-to-back Super Bowl dreams a reality.

Defensive Questions

The Eagles defense enters the 2025 season with high expectations after being one of the league’s most dominant units last year. The front seven, anchored by Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis and a linebacker corps capable of both run-stopping and pass-rushing, remains a clear strength. The Eagles’ ability to generate pressure without heavy blitzing has been a hallmark of their defensive identity under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and with key contributors returning, opposing quarterbacks will continue to face a challenging environment in the pocket. This consistency upfront allows Philadelphia to dictate the pace of games and create opportunities for turnovers.

However, there are lingering questions in the secondary that could temper expectations. While the Eagles have talented cornerbacks and safeties on paper, injuries and offseason departures have left some uncertainty about depth and experience. The team will need young players to step up and prove they can handle high-pressure situations against top-tier receivers. Matchups against fast, precise passing attacks could expose vulnerabilities, particularly in coverage schemes that rely heavily on communication and cohesion.

Despite these concerns, the Eagles’ defense has a strong foundation, and Fangio has shown an ability to adjust schemes to compensate for personnel changes. If the secondary can find its footing early in the season, the unit has the potential to be among the NFL’s elite once again. The front seven’s dominance combined with opportunistic play from the back end could make Philadelphia a formidable challenge for any opponent in 2025.

Know Your Foe

The Cowboys enter the 2025 season with significantly altered expectations following the trade of star edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler and cornerstone of the Cowboys’ defense, was traded after contract disputes, with Dallas receiving two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in return. Statistically, the Cowboys’ defense was considered elite with Parsons on the field but ranked among the league’s worst without him. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, in his first season, must rebuild a defense that loses its most dynamic playmaker, while the offense, led by Dak Prescott, will need to shoulder more responsibility to keep the team competitive in the NFC East.

With Parsons gone, the pressure on quarterback Dak Prescott and a Dallas offense that has been inconsistent at best is immense. The Cowboys will rely heavily on Prescott to carry the team through games, often against top-tier defenses, while a questionable offensive line and supporting cast will test his ability to maintain productivity and healthy. Success in the NFC East now hinges not only on offensive execution but also on whether the rest of the defense can step up in Parsons’ absence.

The trade has sparked widespread criticism from analysts and fans, with some labeling it one of the worst in franchise history. While the additional draft capital gives Dallas long-term flexibility, the immediate outlook for the 2025 season is uncertain. The Cowboys now face the daunting task of competing in a strong division without a key defensive leader, and much will depend on how quickly the team adapts and whether other players can step up to fill the Parsons-shaped void.

Bird Droppings

The Philadelphia Eagles are 16-6 in openers since 2003 including wins in 8 of the last 10 openers

Jalen Hurts is 3-0 versus the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles outscored the Cowboys 75-to-13 in their two meetings last season

The last time the Eagles faced the Cowboys in a season opener was September 2000 at Texas Stadium. The Eagles, powered by pickle juice, defeated Dallas 41-14.

ER was the most popular TV show in 1996, the last time the Dallas Cowboys won a Super Bowl

Prediction

Get ready for a sluggish, grind-it-out opener—the kind of game that usually makes fans grumble, but one that works perfectly for the Birds. The Eagles will take full advantage of the mess that is the Dallas Cowboys, cruising to a 31-21 win as Dallas looks like a team still trying to find its footing after their owner pulled the pin on the grenade. As has been the case over the past few seasons, the Birds will come out less than sharp comes out sharp but will find a way to put it together in the end.