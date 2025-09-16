Phillies Clinch Back-to-Back NL East Titles: Fans React to Repeat Championship

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There is a certain feel when you get to close out your division, & that is what the Phillies were attempting to do on Monday Night as they opened a series against the Dodgers from Dodger Stadium. The Phillies would have a 6-5 lead in the 10th inning & David Robertoson would get the final out as the Phillies would repeat as NL East Champions

The Picture says it all

Fans would react to the Phillies repeating as the NL East

LETS GO PHILS! NL EAST CHAMPS! RED OCTOBER COMING! LETS GOOOO!!! WHAT A TEAM! @Phillies — Jordan Weiss (@JWeiss_3) September 16, 2025

This is a special time in Philadelphia sports. Eagles are 2-0 coming off a Super Bowl win. Phillies clinch 4th straight postseason berth and 2nd straight NL East title. The Phillies have been the hottest team in baseball in September. #RingTheBell #FlyEaglesFly — Chris Shepherd (@ChrisShepherd) September 16, 2025

#RingTheBell the Phillies don’t like anything easy🤦🏻‍♂️ NL East Champs!!! — Jared Butcosk (@JaredButcosk) September 16, 2025

PHILLIES WINNING THE NL EAST IS A THING THAT WILL NEVER GET OLD AND I AM ENJOYING EVERY SECOND OF THIS. ENJOY IT PHILLY AND THANK YOU @Phillies !!! #RingTheBell #TheYear — Séamus Doyle (@saintseamus) September 16, 2025

Postseason type intensity for the NL East clincher#Phillies — C. James Philly (@cjamesPhilly) September 16, 2025

WE OWN THE EAST! WE OWN IT IT’S OURS#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/7AI5o2ENiX — 𝕩 (@scheminx) September 16, 2025

RING THAT BIG BEAUTIFUL BELL FOR THE NL EAST CHAMPION PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/6sW80kYp6E — ⚾️🖤♡Amanda♡🖤⚾️ (@zephyrsky) September 16, 2025

Holy hell was that game stressful jeez — J.boogie 👁️‍🗨️ (@itsmeJT_3) September 16, 2025

Idk if Broad street can handle 2 parades lol FCK IT!!! LETS GET THOSE RINGS!!!!!! — Breezy🦅 (@YourHost_Breezy) September 16, 2025

“JT, how many we got left?”

“WHATEVER THE HELL IT TAKES TOPPER!” 🍾🍾🍾🍾 — Rachel (@jonesie17) September 16, 2025

Topper: “JT, how many we got left buddy?” JT: “Whatever the hell it takes Topper!” God I love this team so much. They deserve a ring so badly — “Sports fan Mark Kremer” (@mark_kremer) September 16, 2025

NL EAST CHAMPIONS! #Phillies — Philly Sports Fanatic (@thunderducks26) September 16, 2025

NL East Champs!!! Tired eyes in chambers tomorrow. Let’s go @Phillies!!! — ©Breezy (@XtraChrisB11) September 16, 2025

THE PHILLIES ARE ONCE AGAIN, 2 TIMES IN A ROW, NL EAST CHAMPIONS!!! ♥️⚾️♥️ WE DID IT! HERE WE COME RED OCTOBER!!! ♥️⚾️♥️ pic.twitter.com/jHGdAG3eOW — ❤️‍🔥🧡 ”HI KIMBERLY” 🧡❤️‍🔥 (@xSwiftieKimmy) September 16, 2025

Why can’t Phillies do anything easily. Congrats NL east champs!!! #RingTheBell — PhillySportsLove (@LyndanneHoff) September 16, 2025