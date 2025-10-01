Temple Roster Turnover Highlights College Football’s Growing Midseason “Opt-Out” Trend

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Temple University is entering its American Athletic Conference opener against UTSA after a bye week, but the Owls are facing significant roster turnover that reflects a growing trend in college football: players leaving programs midseason. Veteran wide receiver Xavier Irvin confirmed his departure this week, following senior running back Terrez Worthy, who announced his exit last week. While Coach K.C. Keeler avoided discussing the specifics behind the departures, the timing is telling.

With four games completed, players who transfer now can still qualify for a redshirt year, preserving eligibility while seeking a new opportunity.

Irvin caught five passes for 85 yards in the first four games, including his first career touchdown last week at Georgia Tech. He also saw increased playing time, ranking fourth among Temple receivers with 64 snaps and logging a career-high 27 at Georgia Tech. Worthy’s departure, along with Irvin’s, leaves a gap in the Owls’ veteran presence. Temple will likely lean on seniors Ian Stewart and Antonio Jones to stabilize the receiving corps.

The trend of midseason departures is not unique to Temple. Across college football, more players are “opting out” after a few games to preserve eligibility or explore opportunities elsewhere. Keeler points to the broader impact of eligibility rules, including the potential adoption of a five-year model, which would reduce the pressure on players and programs alike. “It just makes too much common sense,” Keeler said during his weekly press conference. “Players are taking four-and-a-half years to graduate. Why not give them five years of eligibility and eliminate the midseason redshirt problem?”

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated these changes, effectively removing previous constraints such as record books and redshirt limitations. Now, players can transfer with minimal penalty, and programs must adapt to a more fluid roster environment. For coaches, this means balancing team chemistry with player development while navigating departures, injuries, and eligibility considerations.

For Temple, the immediate concern is filling gaps against UTSA at Lincoln Financial Field. Beyond that, the Owls are navigating a microcosm of the evolving college football landscape, where player movement, midseason transfers, and strategic roster management have become standard parts of the game. How teams respond to these challenges can define a season, making senior leadership, depth, and adaptability more critical than ever.

Temple’s current situation illustrates a broader reality: college football rosters are no longer static. With four games into the season, midseason exits like Irvin’s and Worthy’s are increasingly common, and programs that adjust quickly will be better positioned to weather the shift. For the Owls, it’s a test of resilience and strategy as they step into conference play amid a changing football world.