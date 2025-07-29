Phillies

What was that, Phillies fall to White Sox to start series & Fans are mad

David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr

Published July 28, 2025

After taking 2 of 3 from the Yankees over the weekend at Yankee Stadium, the Phillies would start a new series as they took on the Chicago White Sox, who is one of the worst teams in MLB & this series got started from Rate Field in Chicago on Monday night, the Phillies would fall 6-2 to start the series

 

Following the game, Phillies fans were angry and disgusted by what the team showed in the series opener to the White Sox

 