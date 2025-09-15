Za’Darius Smith Impresses in Philadelphia Eagles Debut

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Recently signed Za’Darius Smith wasted little time making his presence felt in his Philadelphia Eagles debut. The veteran edge rusher logged 4 total tackles, including 2 solo, ½ sack, and 1 tackle for loss in Sunday’s win over Kansas City. His sack came at a crucial moment, collapsing the pocket and creating pressure on the Patrick Mahomes. It was nothing short of a tone-setting play.

Andrew Mukuba and Za’Darius Smith get home for the sack 😤 PHIvsKC on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/aQZBtnI7DN — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025

Smith rotated as part of a four-deep edge rusher group, taking on the “third edge” role behind starters like Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt. Despite only playing 33% of the snaps, his contributions in pass-rush packages were noticeable, providing immediate rotational depth.

For those that love advanced stats, advanced metrics show Smith was disruptive beyond the box score. His pass-rush win rate—measuring how often an edge rusher beats his blocker within 2.5 seconds—was solid for a debut, highlighting his ability to pressure the quarterback efficiently. Combined with a tackle-for-loss and a sack, it indicates that Smith can generate impact without playing every snap.

While not overly flashy, Smith’s debut shows he can contribute immediately. If he maintains consistency and continues making plays behind the line, he will continue to become a key piece of Philadelphia’s defensive front both on the field and, more importantly, in the locker room.

Smith brings veteran leadership to the Eagles’ locker room. Much like Brandon Graham in previous seasons, Smith is expected to mentor younger players, share techniques, and set a professional example on and off the field. His guidance could be a key factor in developing the Birds’ young defenders while maintaining a high level of performance in his own right.

All in all, it was a good start for the veteran’s Philadelphia Eagles tenure.