Eagles Issue Travel Warning for Home Opener as SEPTA Cuts Impact Fans

The Philadelphia Eagles are urging fans to plan ahead for Thursday night’s home opener at Lincoln Financial Field, as major SEPTA service cuts could make getting to and from the game a challenge.

Normally, SEPTA runs special “Sports Express” trains on the Broad Street Line, moving thousands of fans quickly to and from South Philly. This year, those trains won’t be running. Instead, just three or four regular trains will operate after the game, with a combined capacity of around 4,000 riders. The last train is scheduled to leave around 12:15 a.m., leaving many fans scrambling for alternate options.

The service reductions are part of SEPTA’s broader funding crisis. A massive budget shortfall has forced the agency to cut bus, trolley, and rail service citywide while raising fares. Officials have warned that game-day riders in particular could face “chaotic” conditions, especially after the final whistle.

To ease congestion, the Eagles are asking ticketed fans to:

Arrive early — parking lots at the Sports Complex open at 1:30 p.m.

Be in your seats by 7:45 p.m. for the 8:20 kickoff.

Carpool if possible and keep tailgating gear compact to maximize space.

Stay home if you don’t have a ticket. The team is discouraging non-ticketed fans from coming to the complex.

Team officials say the goal is to keep things safe and manageable for everyone in attendance. Still, the advisory highlights just how much SEPTA’s funding problems are affecting Philadelphia beyond daily commutes.

For Birds fans, it means the first hurdle of the season might not be the Cowboys—it could be getting to and from The Linc.