Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Acquiring Tank Bigsby From Jaguars

Howie Roseman has yet to sleep.

Late on Monday night, news broke of yet another trade for the Eagles.

According to reports, the Eagles will give up a pair of draft picks for the back.

Trade: Jaguars are sending RB Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for 2026 fifth- and sixth-round picks, per sources. pic.twitter.com/yKn7CIf27j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2025

It becomes the fourth trade by the team in the last few weeks.

The move does make some sense in that Bigsby is a controllable player under contract for a minimal cap hit through next season. What makes it surprising is that the Eagles gave up a fifth AND a sixth-round pick in the acquisition in what would seem like a trade that normally only requires moving one pick.

That said, the Eagles are still projected to have 10 picks in the upcoming draft.

No move is official yet – the Birds do not have an open spot on their roster as they filled it earlier in the day by signing Patrick Johnson.

Will Shipley did leave the week one game against Dallas and did not return for a rib injury, so speculation has been growing that he may miss time and that led to the trade – nothing is confirmed, though.

Bigsby was a third-round pick in the 2023 draft, but has yet to be more than the backup in Jacksonville. Last season was his best with 168 carries for 766 yards and seven receptions for 54 more.

He has also handled kick returns and averaged 32.5 yards per return last year, so his special teams prowess may have helped initiate the trade.

Last weekend against the Panthers he had just five carries for 12 yards and he has primarily been used as a short-yardage rusher when all the RBs are healthy, though he’ll certainly be playing in front of a far superior offensive line in Philadelphia.