Joel Embiid Fined $50K for Lewd Crotch-Chop vs Celtics on Halloween

Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski Sports Editor

Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbles in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @TheMikeLipinski

Published1 minute ago on November 02, 2025

Joel Embiid Fined $50,000 for Lewd Gesture During Sixers’ Loss to Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for making a lewd gesture — the infamous “crotch chop” — during the team’s 109-108 loss to the Boston Celtics on Halloween night.

 

The move, a hallmark of 1990s pop culture and professional wrestling fame, came after Embiid hit a big shot late in the game and celebrated with the gesture toward the crowd. The NBA deemed the act “unsportsmanlike conduct,” issuing the fine on Saturday afternoon.

This isn’t the first time Embiid has been disciplined for the same celebration. He was previously fined for a similar “DX-style” chop in 2023, which he said at the time was “all in fun.” Still, the league has consistently cracked down on such gestures, regardless of context.

Embiid, never one to stay quiet, fired back on Twitter/X after receiving the fine, posting: “Y’all better start fining the refs for doing the ‘lewd,’ ‘blocking foul’ gesture since I’m not allowed to do it.”

 

For further reference, “The Process” added the following:

 

Embiid finished the Halloween game with 36 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists in the narrow loss, continuing his strong start to the 2025-26 campaign. The Sixers, now 3-2, face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday — though Embiid isn’t expected to play. Still, who wouldn’t love to see him on the bench in a D-Generation X shirt?

