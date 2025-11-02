Joel Embiid Fined $50K for Lewd Crotch-Chop vs Celtics on Halloween

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Joel Embiid Fined $50,000 for Lewd Gesture During Sixers’ Loss to Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for making a lewd gesture — the infamous “crotch chop” — during the team’s 109-108 loss to the Boston Celtics on Halloween night.

The NBA has fined Joel Embiid $50,000 for making a “lewd gesture” on the court.pic.twitter.com/QGautzY8uy — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 2, 2025

The move, a hallmark of 1990s pop culture and professional wrestling fame, came after Embiid hit a big shot late in the game and celebrated with the gesture toward the crowd. The NBA deemed the act “unsportsmanlike conduct,” issuing the fine on Saturday afternoon.

This isn’t the first time Embiid has been disciplined for the same celebration. He was previously fined for a similar “DX-style” chop in 2023, which he said at the time was “all in fun.” Still, the league has consistently cracked down on such gestures, regardless of context.

Embiid, never one to stay quiet, fired back on Twitter/X after receiving the fine, posting: “Y’all better start fining the refs for doing the ‘lewd,’ ‘blocking foul’ gesture since I’m not allowed to do it.”

Yall better start fining the refs for doing the “Lewd”, “blocking foul” gesture since I’m not allowed to do it #NFL https://t.co/WCkaPCOl9I — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 2, 2025

For further reference, “The Process” added the following:

Embiid finished the Halloween game with 36 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists in the narrow loss, continuing his strong start to the 2025-26 campaign. The Sixers, now 3-2, face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday — though Embiid isn’t expected to play. Still, who wouldn’t love to see him on the bench in a D-Generation X shirt?