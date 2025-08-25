NFL Top 100: Jalen Hurts Come In At 19

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles have another rep on the offense in the NFL Top 100.

Jalen Hurts finds himself in the list for the second straight year.

Hurts came in at 15 last year and is 19 this year.

NFL Top 100 Players of 2025:@Eagles QB Jalen Hurts lands at No. 19! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/4QY9isfJAA — NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2025

It is his third straight season on the Top 100, but he’s fallen each year since debuting at 3 in 2023 for some reason.

In similar respect, Hurts had been absent from Pro Bowl and All-Pro lists for the past two seasons – but Hurts has the best award of them all as the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

Eagles Top 100 Recap:

Jordan Mailata (69)

Cooper DeJean (60)

Quinyon Mitchell (49)

Jalen Carter (43)

AJ Brown (29)

Zack Baun (26)

Lane Johnson (23)

Jalen Hurts (19)