NFL Top 100: Jalen Hurts Come In At 19

Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman Sports Editor

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).

Published7 hours ago on August 25, 2025

Hurts MVP

The Eagles have another rep on the offense in the NFL Top 100.

Jalen Hurts finds himself in the list for the second straight year.

Hurts came in at 15 last year and is 19 this year.

It is his third straight season on the Top 100, but he’s fallen each year since debuting at 3 in 2023 for some reason.

In similar respect, Hurts had been absent from Pro Bowl and All-Pro lists for the past two seasons – but Hurts has the best award of them all as the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

 

Eagles Top 100 Recap:

Jordan Mailata (69)

Cooper DeJean (60)

Quinyon Mitchell (49)

Jalen Carter (43)

AJ Brown (29)

Zack Baun (26)

Lane Johnson (23)

Jalen Hurts (19)