NFL Top 100: Lane Johnson Makes Third Straight Appearance

The offensive line gets another rep on the board.

It was back at 69 that Jordan Mailata was announced as a member of the Top 100 list.

On Thursday, it was Lane Johnson who was finally added to the list.

NFL Top 100 Players of 2025: @Eagles OT Lane Johnson makes his mark at No. 23! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/SVbgx6kZ1E — NFL (@NFL) August 21, 2025



The 12-year veteran has become one of the most highly-regarded tackles in the league in recent years.

Over his first nine seasons, it was only after his fifth year (when the Eagles won Super Bowl LII) that he was selected by his fellow players to the Top 100. He came in at 95 that year.

The last two seasons, he has come in at 41 both times, so it is another significant jump in the rankings for Johnson this year to make it to 23.

Johnson’s current contract runs through 2027 and he is now the last man standing of that “core four” group the Eagles had over the past decade plus of Kelce, Cox, Graham, and Johnson.