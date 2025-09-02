NFL Top 100: Saquon Barkley Tops List

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There is no player as good – and now it’s official.

On Labor Day, the NFL released the final installment of their Top 100 for the year and Saquon Barkley tops the list at #1 overall.

.@Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is ranked No. 1 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025!@NFLFilms @Saquon pic.twitter.com/HU2x7kL8r2 — NFL (@NFL) September 2, 2025

This marks Barkley’s fifth time appearing on the list and his third year in a row.

He was voted 86th last year and his previous best was in 2019 when he was selected as the 16th best overall.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the player with the monster 2,857-yard season was selected as the best player.

Barkley was already rewarded with a contract extension early in the offseason, marking his second contract with Philadelphia before he plays his second season with the team.

Eagles Top 100 Recap:

Jordan Mailata (69)

Cooper DeJean (60)

Quinyon Mitchell (49)

Jalen Carter (43)

AJ Brown (29)

Zack Baun (26)

Lane Johnson (23)

Jalen Hurts (19)