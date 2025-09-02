Eagles

NFL Top 100: Saquon Barkley Tops List

Published2 mins ago on September 01, 2025

Saquon Barkley, NFC Championship

There is no player as good – and now it’s official.

On Labor Day, the NFL released the final installment of their Top 100 for the year and Saquon Barkley tops the list at #1 overall.

This marks Barkley’s fifth time appearing on the list and his third year in a row.

He was voted 86th last year and his previous best was in 2019 when he was selected as the 16th best overall.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the player with the monster 2,857-yard season was selected as the best player.

Barkley was already rewarded with a contract extension early in the offseason, marking his second contract with Philadelphia before he plays his second season with the team.

 

Eagles Top 100 Recap:

Jordan Mailata (69)

Cooper DeJean (60)

Quinyon Mitchell (49)

Jalen Carter (43)

AJ Brown (29)

Zack Baun (26)

Lane Johnson (23)

Jalen Hurts (19)