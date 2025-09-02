Eagles
NFL Top 100: Saquon Barkley Tops List
There is no player as good – and now it’s official.
On Labor Day, the NFL released the final installment of their Top 100 for the year and Saquon Barkley tops the list at #1 overall.
.@Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is ranked No. 1 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025!@NFLFilms @Saquon pic.twitter.com/HU2x7kL8r2
— NFL (@NFL) September 2, 2025
This marks Barkley’s fifth time appearing on the list and his third year in a row.
He was voted 86th last year and his previous best was in 2019 when he was selected as the 16th best overall.
It shouldn’t be a surprise that the player with the monster 2,857-yard season was selected as the best player.
Barkley was already rewarded with a contract extension early in the offseason, marking his second contract with Philadelphia before he plays his second season with the team.
Eagles Top 100 Recap: