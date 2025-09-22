Update: Eagles OT Lane Johnson Leaves Rams Game with Neck Injury, Week 4 Status Encouraging

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Eagles received an injury scare in Sunday’s dramatic win over the Los Angeles Rams, as veteran right tackle Lane Johnson left the game early with a neck injury.

Johnson went down in the first quarter and was quickly ruled questionable to return. The injury was later clarified as a neck stinger. Despite testing things out on the sideline, Johnson never re-entered the contest. The Eagles turned to Matt Pryor, who played the role of human turnstile, and later Fred Johnson to help stabilize the offensive line, with Johnson turning in an excellent performance.

Still, there’s no doubt that Philadelphia’s offensive line is at its best with Lane Johnson in the lineup. Postgame, the All-Pro offered encouraging news, telling reporters he expects to be ready for Week 4’s matchup in Tampa.

#Eagles RT Lane Johnson told me he had a stinger and that he expected to be back next week. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 21, 2025

Johnson, a cornerstone of the Eagles’ front since 2013, has battled injuries throughout his career, remains a critical piece protecting quarterback Jalen Hurts and anchoring the run game. And while Johnson proved a capable fill-in, the Eagles know a healthy Lane Johnson is essential if they hope to repeat as Super Bowl champions.