NFL Draft Roundtable: Biggest Late-Round Steal Of The Eagles Draft?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With most of the draft process in the books (UDFA and rookie minicamp are still in progress, keep up to date here), we’ve polled the Sports Talk Philly staff on a few questions regarding the draft.

We’re moving on to the question: Who do you think could be the biggest late-round steal for the Eagles?

Going with any day 3 pick, my easy choice would be Ty Robinson. I know there has been a lot of talk among fans for players like Mac McWilliams and Smael Mondon – even Antwaun Powell-Ryland – but Robinson seems like a can’t-miss prospect to me and he doesn’t seem like someone who will just be another DT who can only stop the run.

As a fourth-round pick, I can’t imagine many teams have the chance to get as much value as Robinson could provide. He’s a player who’s improved each season and has done so against top competition in the B1G – this is a player who was playing against a lot of NFL talent regularly. The Eagles developed Miltion Williams with less production from a school that played far less talent. I think Robinson would have been a round 2 or potentially round 1 pick had he been able to put a second complete season together like he did last year. There’s no reason to believe he can’t do that and he has the work ethic needed to do so. The Eagles have talent everywhere, but they build out from the core pieces on the line and Robinson would figure to become one of those players relatively quickly – particularly doing so playing alongside far better talent than he had surrounding him at Nebraska that should take attention off of him.

The Eagles came away with quite a late-round steal when they selected Cameron Williams, an offensive tackle from Texas, in the sixth round. He possesses a massive frame (6-foot-6, 334 pounds) and was an early entry into the draft, leaving college after just one season. Fran Duffy of PHLY Sports was pounding the table about Williams, stating he likely would have found himself mocked to go in the first round next year if he had chosen to stay an extra year in college. Williams already has major potential, and pairing him with Eagles’ offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland should help him reach his ceiling in the NFL.

TBD

Related:

NFL Draft Recap:

UDFA Tracker

Draft Picks:

Jihaad Campbell (Round 1, Pick 31)

Andrew Mukuba (Round 2, Pick 64)

Ty Robinson (Round 4, Pick 111)

Mac McWilliams (Round 5, Pick 145)

Smael Mondon (Round 5, Pick 161)

Drew Kendall (Round 5, Pick 168)

Kyle McCord (Round 6, Pick 181)

Myles Hinton (Round 6, Pick 191)

Cameron Williams (Round 6, Pick 207)

Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Round 6, Pick 209)

Trades:

Pick 32 + Pick 164 for Pick 31

Pick 96 for Pick 101 + 2026 Fifth-Rounder

Pick 101 + Pick 134 for Pick 111, Pick 130, Pick 191

Pick 130 for Pick 145 + Pick 207

Pick 165 for Pick 181 + Pick 209