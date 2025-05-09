NFL Draft Roundtable: Favorite Pick Of The Eagles Draft?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With most of the draft process in the books (UDFA and rookie minicamp are still in progress, keep up to date here), we’ve polled the Sports Talk Philly staff on a few questions regarding the draft.

We’re moving on to the question: What is your favorite pick in this year’s draft class?

I feel like going with the first-round pick who fell to the Birds is a bit too much of a way out here, so I’m going to exclude him. I think then, I’d pick Ty Robinson; I already talked about him in the previous roundtable, though, so I’ll go for someone round else.

With that, I think I’d have to select Cameron Williams. If he gave his approval, Jeff Stoutland knows what he’s doing and with a guy of the size and strength of Williams, he could create another monster. It’s FAR from a guarantee, but if Williams shows anything in camp, I’d expect the Eagles to look to hang on to him. He’s not a guy who would seem likely to play this year and perhaps not even next year, but he’s got the best coach for his position the game has ever seen, the strongest unit around him, and the measurables that make him a potential Pro Bowl or perhaps All-Pro talent. With a ceiling like that and as many picks as the Eagles had, that’s an easy risk to take.

Most people would answer this question with an early-round draft pick, so for the Eagles either Jihaad Campbell (first round) or Andrew Mukuba (second round). While both of those are good picks, my favorite Eagles selection would be Ty Robinson in the fourth round. The defensive tackle from Nebraska might not possess elite size for his position (6-foot-5, 288 pounds), but he makes up for it through his strength and athleticism. Robinson recorded 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks last season, earning him second-team All-Big Ten honors. The Eagles lost Milton Williams, another undersized but athletic defensive tackle, this offseason. Robinson, an Arizona native, could come in and immediately help make up some of that lost production.

Related:

NFL Draft Recap:

UDFA Tracker

Draft Picks:

Jihaad Campbell (Round 1, Pick 31)

Andrew Mukuba (Round 2, Pick 64)

Ty Robinson (Round 4, Pick 111)

Mac McWilliams (Round 5, Pick 145)

Smael Mondon (Round 5, Pick 161)

Drew Kendall (Round 5, Pick 168)

Kyle McCord (Round 6, Pick 181)

Myles Hinton (Round 6, Pick 191)

Cameron Williams (Round 6, Pick 207)

Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Round 6, Pick 209)

Trades:

Pick 32 + Pick 164 for Pick 31

Pick 96 for Pick 101 + 2026 Fifth-Rounder

Pick 101 + Pick 134 for Pick 111, Pick 130, Pick 191

Pick 130 for Pick 145 + Pick 207

Pick 165 for Pick 181 + Pick 209