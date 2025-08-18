NFL Top 100: AJ Brown Comes In At 29

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It’s been all defense for some time with the Eagles and the NFL Top 100. Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell were closely followed by Jalen Carter as young reps for the Eagles D.

In fact, way back in the middle of July was when Jordan Mailata was announced in the Top 100, and that was at 69.

Eagles WR AJ Brown has been named the NFL’s 29th best player! pic.twitter.com/MldexuR0Uu — SleeperEagles (@SleeperEagles) August 18, 2025



Believe it or not, AJ Brown has now spent more time with the Eagles than he did with the Titans, the team that originally drafted him.

For Brown, his inclusion so high on the list is a bit of a surprise given that 2024 saw him miss some time with injury and resulted in what was, statistically, his worst season in Philadelphia. He still put up 1079 yards, but his previous season lows with Philadelphia was 1456 yards.

Brown added another 163 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs, but was a key piece in getting players like DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson far better match-ups. Plus, fans may remember Saquon Barkley was dominant running the ball so pushing through the air wasn’t needed nearly as much in previous seasons.

This is AJ Brown’s fourth time appearing on the list, with his debut at 62 coming in 2021 and his last two seasons coming in at 22 and 21, respectively.