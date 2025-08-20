Eagles

NFL Top 100: Zack Baun Lands Just Outside Top 25

Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman

Published6 hours ago on August 20, 2025

Another hit for the defense.

Jordan Mailata was announced at 69 and AJ Brown came in at 29 for the offense, but it’s the defense that has been repping the Eagles on the Top 100 list.

Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell were closely followed by Jalen Carter as young reps for the Eagles D and now they add a comeback story to the list in the form of linebacker Zack Baun.

Baun was signed last offseason in what many assumed was a depth move to utilize a player in a better way than his last team had done.

That certainly happened, but in no way did most anyone believe that Baun would become a finalist for the DPOY.

In a breakout season that certainly changed the trajectory of his career, Baun went from averaging 22 tackles a year to a monster season with 151 tackles (11 for loss) four defensed passes, an interception, four forced fumbles, and 3.5 sacks. He solidified the one position the Eagles really had nothing but question marks at and his fellow NFL players are recognizing that now.

This is Baun’s first appearance on the top 100 list, much like it was his first Pro Bowl selection and first All-Pro selection last season.

 