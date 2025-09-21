Breaking News: Hockey Legend Bernie Parent Passes Away at 80

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Bernie Parent, one of the most iconic goaltenders in NHL history and a figurehead for the Philadelphia Flyers back-to-back Stanley Cup championship teams, died on September 21, 2025, the team announced. He was 80-years old.

Parent’s career is defined by back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975, during which he also claimed the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP both years. In both Cup-clinching games, he posted shutouts — feats that cemented his legacy as among the very best of his era.

He also earned the Vezina Trophy in each of those championship seasons, recognizing him as the league’s top goaltender. His number 1 jersey was later retired by the Flyers, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984.

Beyond his on-ice achievements, Parent was a beloved ambassador for hockey in Philadelphia, working with Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, inspiring young athletes, and remaining a warm, engaging presence among fans.

He is survived by his wife, Gini, and his family. In lieu of flowers and in true hockey fashion, Parent’s family has asked that donations be made to Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education.

The hockey world mourns the loss of a true legend and Philadelphia mourns the loss of a true friend.