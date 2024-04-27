Eagles

NFL Draft: Johnny Wilson And Dylan McMahon Are Eagles Sixth-Round Picks

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
NFL Draft: Johnny Wilson And Dylan McMahon Are Eagles Sixth-Round Picks

The Eagles add another target for Jalen Hurts.

At pick 185, the Eagles stopped the slide of Florida State WR Johnny Wilson.

Wilson was considered by many to be a fringe Day 2 pick and very few would have had him still on the board in the sixth round.

At 6′ 6″, 230lbs, he is a different type of receiver than Ainias Smith. He is instead the large-bodied target and some teams have even looked at him as a tight end prospect in the NFL.

He appeared in all 13 games for Florida State in 2022, and put up his best season with 897 yards.

He only had 617 yards last season, but opted out of the bowl game and missed three additional games due to injury.

The positive is of course his size, but there’s concern about his willingness/ability to actually utilize that size to it’s potential as it’s not been shown consistently in college.

He figures to compete with Smith and Parker for the third and fourth receiver spot unless the Eagles opt to throw him into the tight end competition themselves.

Just five picks later, they add another offensive lineman to Stoutland University.

The new admittance is Dylan McMahon of NC State.

McMahon has the versatility the Eagles are looking for.

He started 11 games at center last year, 22 at right guard over the previous three years and 7 at left guard. He essentially just moved around as players went down to fill whatever role was needed.

The 300lber is a good athlete with noted concerns about arm length and potential strength, but with his versatility and willingness to be coached he could have great potential in the OL factory in Philadelphia.

 

 

 

Eagles Draft Recap:

Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo

Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa

Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian

Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M

Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan

Round 6, Pick 185 – WR Johnny Wilson – Florida State

Round 6, Pick 190 – OG Dylan McMahon – NC State

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder

 

 

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

WR AJ Brown

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

