Eagles Offseason: Birds Sign Ogbo Okoronkwo

Vic Fangio has another potentially exciting veteran to work with.

On Tuesday, news broke that during the first day of camp the Eagles had agreed to a deal with veteran DE Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Okoronkwo spent the last two seasons with the Browns, where he recorded 7.5 sacks and 54 tackles playing roughly 50% of defensive snaps.

Veteran DE Ogbo Okoronkwo is signing with the #Eagles, per source. pic.twitter.com/IDrZSTfXLY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2025

The financials of the deal are not yet public, but it’s almost assuredly a deal that doesn’t guarantee a roster spot and would not affect the compensatory pick formula.

The Eagles are counting on Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt to continue to develop as cornerstones to their OLB/DE unit. Potential rookies factors include Ty Robinson (though he seems more likely to see time as a tackle) and Antwaun Powell-Ryland, but the veterans would seem to have the inside route to more playing time as the Eagles have already also signed intriguing pass rushers Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari (not to mention Patrick Johnson) each of whom would seem primed to take advantage of a one-year deal to hit free agency with a high price tag that they build up this year.

Okoronkwo is no different. He may be available at this late stage of free agency, but the Browns made him a post-June cut, setting him loose on June 25 and not giving him much time to find many suitors or make much money. The cap-strapped Browns needed to part ways with the player on a three-year, $19 million deal in the final year of said deal.

Like Uche, his 2024 season is not one to write home about, but his previous two seasons saw him begin to develop into a potentially premium player in the league.

While there are flaws in their ratings, Pro Football Focus noted him as the Texans best free agent singing in 2022 and their stats show his chip rate from the 2023 season was top-five in the league that year at 16.30%. That means opposing offenses sought to get help with neutralizing him more than almost any other player. Interestingly enough, of the top five players on that list for highest chip rates in 2023, the only two relatively unknown players at the time were Okoronkwo and Zack Baun – and all Eagles fans saw how the latter was able to break out in Vic Fangio’s system last year.

Perhaps Fangio can help work that magic again and turn these promising veterans looking to rebuild their market value into incredible depth for another run.

Offseason Recap:

Extended/Re-Signed:

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

LB/FB Ben VanSumeren

OT Lane Johnson

C Cam Jurgens

DT Jordan Davis (Fifth-Year Option)

Draft: Draft Central

Acquired:

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Trade)

OG Kenyon Green (Trade)

RB AJ Dillon

OLB Josh Uche

TE Harrison Bryant

CB Adoree’ Jackson

LS Charley Hughlett

TE Kylen Granson

PR/KR Avery Williams

OLB Patrick Johnson

OLB Azeez Ojulari

OL Kendall Lamm

OL Matt Pryor

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

RB Keilan Robinson (Waivers)

OLB/DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

Retired:

DE Brandon Graham

Released:

CB Darius Slay

CB James Bradberry

Traded:

QB Kenny Pickett

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

DE Bryce Huff

Eagles Free Agents Signing Elsewhere:

DT Milton Williams (PanthersPatriots)

CB Isaiah Rodgers (Vikings)

CB Darius Slay (Steelers)

DE Josh Sweat (Cardinals)

LB Oren Burks (Bengals)

RB Kenneth Gainwell (Steelers)

OL Mekhi Becton (Chargers)

WR Parris Campbell (Cowboys)

OT Fred Johnson (Jaguars)

CB Avonte Maddox (Lions)