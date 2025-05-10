NFL Draft Roundtable: Thoughts On The Eagles Selecting Another QB?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With most of the draft process in the books (UDFA and rookie minicamp are still in progress, keep up to date here), we’ve polled the Sports Talk Philly staff on a few questions regarding the draft.

We’re moving on to the question: What do you think of the Eagles selecting a QB in Kyle McCord?

Going with a QB is certainly not something I had initially expected the Eagles to do, but it’s also not a surprise. I probably just assumed that the team had more optimism about Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but I guess if they knew how the draft would turn out maybe they would have looked to just get back a better pick than a pick with a QB.

Overall, I think it’s a solid move for the Eagles to bring in a QB who actually produced in college against D1 opponents and comes with a work ethic while not being a self-centered diva whose entire career is based off of being propped up by his similarly self-centered and egotistical father. Anyway, McCord lead all of FBS last year with 4779 yards and set an ACC record – showing he has the talent to throw in a pass-heavy offense. I wouldn’t deem him a lock to make the roster, however, with 12 interceptions in 13 games. With a career record of 33-4 in college, McCord also showed his ability to win games. If he can prove himself in camp, he’s likely got the inside route to the QB3 spot as he has four seasons of control, making him the QB the Eagles have the most control over behind Hurts.

The thing I dislike most about this pick is probably that, if it should work out, the Eagles might let Tanner McKee walk in free agency after the 2026 season and that seems like it’d be a mistake. If that’s the thing that’s most concerning, it’s probably a pretty good pick, though. Even if he ultimately doesn’t work out, getting the first crack at a player with the college production of McCord (particularly as someone who was an Eagles fan already) is a risk worth taking. I think the thing to remember most here is that no one in their right mind actually would have predicted the fall-off Carson Wentz had after several good seasons and an MVP-caliber one that lead the team to a Super Bowl berth; similarly, it’s never a bad idea to take a lower-risk move on a productive QB as a backup plan in case it is needed.

Is Howie Roseman trolling Eagles fans by continuing the quarterback factory memes? In all seriousness, drafting McCord in the sixth round was a solid selection by the Eagles. McCord played three years at Ohio State before transferring to Syracuse last season. The New Jersey native combined to throw for 8,555 yards and 61 touchdowns in his collegiate career. The Eagles are already set at the top of their quarterback room (Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee), so McCord should serve as a fine depth option.

