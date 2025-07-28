Eagles

NFL Top 100: Cooper DeJean Comes In At #60 Following Rookie Season

Paul Bowman photo
By
Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman

Published6 hours ago on July 28, 2025

Cooper DeJean, Super Bowl

While the Eagles did have an expected Top 100 selection in Jordan Mailata, who has finally worked his way into the Top 100 with other players, the team now has a new and unexpected selection.

At 60, is defensive back Cooper DeJean.

With last year having been his rookie season, it is DeJean’s first selection to the Top 100 in his first chance.

DeJean played extremely well and stabilized the Philly defense last season, but this is a bit of a shock as the Top 100 often takes a few years of sustained excellence before the other players in the league begin voting for them enough to put guys in the top 100 (see Mailata getting his first selection this year).

The Eagles, of course, made a deal with Washington to send them two second-rounders in the 2024 draft for the pick they used to select Cooper DeJean.

This announcement is yet another vindication of Roseman making that deal.

 