Hayes Scores OT Winner as Flyers Down Ducks

In overtime, the newest member to the Flyers leadership group stepped in and did his part. Kevin Hayes scored on a breakaway at 3:53 of overtime to lift the Flyers to a 2-1 win over the Ducks on Sunday night.

It wasn't a pretty game for the Flyers on Sunday night in Anaheim, but after Saturday's debacle, it didn't need to be pretty. The result could mask some of the errors on the ice. An early goal by Anaheim certainly brought about thoughts of a similar fate and a lost weekend, but the Flyers did get the equalizer before getting locked in a goalie battle.

The Ducks didn't waste any time opening the scoring. A point shot by Erik Gudbranson found its way through and beat Brian Elliott just 35 seconds into the game to give the Ducks the early lead.

The Flyers eventually erased the deficit, getting a goal on a rebound from Sean Couturier at 9:45 to tie the game at one.

Both teams had abbreviated power plays in the first period and the Flyers killed off a majority of another Anaheim power play late in the period. Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-8 Flyers.

There was no scoring in the second period, but the Flyers carried the play, holding the Ducks without a shot in the first 10 minutes of the period. Shots through two periods were 23-13 Flyers.

The third also featured no scoring, but much more wide open play. The Flyers and Ducks each had quality chances to take the lead. The Flyers also had to kill off a 5-on-3 for 1:11 that certainly could have turned the game.

Through regulation, the Flyers had a 31-26 lead in shots.

The Flyers held possession for most of the overtime, but had to get a couple of big saves from Elliott in the overtime right before finally getting the goal to win it. Jake Voracek controlled in the defensive zone and connected on a pass to Hayes, who went in on goal and finished on a nice move to beat John Gibson and give the Flyers the win.

Elliott finished the game with 27 saves in the win. Gibson stopped 33 of 35 shots in the loss. Voracek finished with a pair of assists in the game.

The Flyers return to the ice on New Year's Eve for their final game of 2019 on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Kings at 9 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T Flyers 1 0 0 1 2 Ducks 1 0 0 0 1

Scoring Summary

1st Period

ANA Erik Gudbranson (3) (Adam Henrique) 0:35

PHI Sean Couturier (10) (Jake Voracek, Claude Giroux) 9:45

2nd Period

No Scoring

3rd Period

No Scoring

Overtime

PHI Kevin Hayes (12) (Voracek) 3:53

Game Statistics