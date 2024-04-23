Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Andrew Abbott

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to make it eight wins in-a-row on Tuesday night in Cincy against the Cincinnati Reds.
Phillies vs. Reds
- Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds
- When: April 23, 2024
- Where: Great American Ballpark | Cincinnati, Ohio
- First Pitch: 6:40 PM
- Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP
- Team Records: PHI: 14-8 (2nd, NL East) | CIN: 12-10 (2nd, NL Central)
- Betting Odds: PHI: -000 | CIN: -000
Today’s Lineup
|1
|Schwarber DH
|Fairchild CF
|2
|Turner SS
|Steer LF
|3
|Realmuto C
|Stephenson C
|4
|Bohm 1B
|Candelario 3B
|5
|Castellanos RF
|Encarnacion-Strand 1B
|6
|Merrifield 2B
|De La Cruz SS
|7
|Pache LF
|Martini DH
|8
|Sosa 3B
|Espinal 2B
|9
|Rojas CF
|Benson RF
|SP
|Sanchez
|Abbott
Today’s Betting Line
|Money Line
|-115
|-1o5