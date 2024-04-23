Phillies

Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Andrew Abbott

Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski
Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Andrew Abbott

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to make it eight wins in-a-row on Tuesday night in Cincy against the Cincinnati Reds.

Phillies vs. Reds

  • Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds
  • When: April 23, 2024
  • Where: Great American Ballpark | Cincinnati, Ohio
  • First Pitch: 6:40 PM
  • Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP
  • Team Records: PHI: 14-8 (2nd, NL East) | CIN: 12-10 (2nd, NL Central)
  • Betting Odds: PHI: -000 | CIN: -000

 

Today’s Lineup

1 Schwarber DH Fairchild CF
2 Turner SS Steer LF
3 Realmuto C Stephenson C
4 Bohm 1B Candelario 3B
5 Castellanos RF Encarnacion-Strand 1B
6 Merrifield 2B De La Cruz SS
7 Pache LF Martini DH
8 Sosa 3B Espinal 2B
9 Rojas CF Benson RF
SP Sanchez Abbott

Today’s Betting Line

Money Line
-115
-1o5

 

 

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

