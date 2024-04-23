Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Andrew Abbott

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to make it eight wins in-a-row on Tuesday night in Cincy against the Cincinnati Reds.

Phillies vs. Reds

Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds

at When : April 23, 2024

: April 23, 2024 Where : Great American Ballpark | Cincinnati, Ohio

: Great American Ballpark | Cincinnati, Ohio First Pitch : 6:40 PM

: 6:40 PM Telecast : NBC Sports Philadelphia

: NBC Sports Philadelphia Broadcast : SportsRadio 94 WIP

: SportsRadio 94 WIP Team Records : PHI : 14-8 (2nd, NL East) | CIN : 12-10 (2nd, NL Central)

: : 14-8 (2nd, NL East) | : 12-10 (2nd, NL Central) Betting Odds: PHI : -000 | CIN : -000

Today’s Lineup

1 Schwarber DH Fairchild CF 2 Turner SS Steer LF 3 Realmuto C Stephenson C 4 Bohm 1B Candelario 3B 5 Castellanos RF Encarnacion-Strand 1B 6 Merrifield 2B De La Cruz SS 7 Pache LF Martini DH 8 Sosa 3B Espinal 2B 9 Rojas CF Benson RF SP Sanchez Abbott

Today’s Betting Line