76ers Guard Tyrese Maxey Wins 2023-24 Most Improved Player Award

Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) runs up court during the first half during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award for the 2023-24 season, as announced Tuesday night on TNT.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is the recipient of the George Mikan Trophy as the 2023-24 Kia NBA Most Improved Player. pic.twitter.com/3tvyCiPHma — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 23, 2024

Maxey narrowly beat out Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, finishing with 319 points compared to White’s 305. He received 51 first-place votes.

The complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia NBA Most Improved Player. pic.twitter.com/JzZ4GBsrnL — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 23, 2024

Maxey is the second player in Sixers history to win the Most Improved Player award. The other player was Dana Barros in the 1994-95 season.

Winning the Most Improved Player award caps off what has been a tremendous season of play for Maxey. He averaged career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals per game this season. The 23-year old stepped into a larger role, flourishing in his first year as the Sixers’ full-time point guard. He increased his scoring numbers, averaging 25.9 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range. Maxey, along with his teammate Joel Embiid, were the only players in the NBA who scored 50-plus points three separate times this season. While his scoring numbers were elite, he also successfully ran the Sixers’ offense. Maxey averaged 6.2 assists while turning the ball over just 1.7 times per game. His play also resulted in being named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Maxey has made major improvements to his skillset in each year of his career, consistently exceeding all expectations. He is continuing his strong play into the postseason, averaging 34.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists through the first two games of the Sixers’ first round series against the New York Knicks. Maxey is now a bonafide star and will be a key piece of the Sixers’ core for years to come.