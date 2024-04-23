Sixers

76ers Guard Tyrese Maxey Wins 2023-24 Most Improved Player Award

Matt Gregan photo
Matt Gregan
Twitter Facebook
76ers Guard Tyrese Maxey Wins 2023-24 Most Improved Player Award Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) runs up court during the first half during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award for the 2023-24 season, as announced Tuesday night on TNT.

Maxey narrowly beat out Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, finishing with 319 points compared to White’s 305. He received 51 first-place votes.

Maxey is the second player in Sixers history to win the Most Improved Player award. The other player was Dana Barros in the 1994-95 season.

Winning the Most Improved Player award caps off what has been a tremendous season of play for Maxey. He averaged career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals per game this season. The 23-year old stepped into a larger role, flourishing in his first year as the Sixers’ full-time point guard. He increased his scoring numbers, averaging 25.9 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range. Maxey, along with his teammate Joel Embiid, were the only players in the NBA who scored 50-plus points three separate times this season. While his scoring numbers were elite, he also successfully ran the Sixers’ offense. Maxey averaged 6.2 assists while turning the ball over just 1.7 times per game. His play also resulted in being named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Maxey has made major improvements to his skillset in each year of his career, consistently exceeding all expectations. He is continuing his strong play into the postseason, averaging 34.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists through the first two games of the Sixers’ first round series against the New York Knicks. Maxey is now a bonafide star and will be a key piece of the Sixers’ core for years to come.

Topics  
Sixers Writer: Matt Gregan
Matt Gregan photo
Twitter Facebook

Matt Gregan

View All Posts By Matt Gregan

Matt Gregan

Twitter Facebook
View All Posts By Matt Gregan

Related To Sixers

Sixers
Instant Observations: 76ers Collapse In Final Minute, Suffer Backbreaking Loss to Knicks in Game 2

Instant Observations: 76ers Collapse In Final Minute, Suffer Backbreaking Loss to Knicks in Game 2

Author image Matt Gregan  •  21h
Sixers
Instant Observations: Embiid Has Injury Scare, 76ers Fall to Knicks in Game 1
Instant Observations: Embiid Has Injury Scare, 76ers Fall to Knicks in Game 1
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Apr 20 2024
Sixers
2024 NBA Playoffs: 76ers-Knicks First Round Series Preview
2024 NBA Playoffs: 76ers-Knicks First Round Series Preview
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Apr 20 2024
Sixers
Instant Observations: Nic Batum Leads 76ers to Comeback Play-In Victory Over Heat
Instant Observations: Nic Batum Leads 76ers to Comeback Play-In Victory Over Heat
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Apr 17 2024
Sixers
Previewing the 76ers-Heat Play-In Game Matchup
Previewing the 76ers-Heat Play-In Game Matchup
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Apr 22 2024
Sixers
76ers to Remain Play-In Team Despite Taking Care of Business Against Nets
76ers to Remain Play-In Team Despite Taking Care of Business Against Nets
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Apr 14 2024
Sixers
76ers Convert Ricky Council IV’s Two-Way Deal Into Four-Year Contract
76ers Convert Ricky Council IV’s Two-Way Deal Into Four-Year Contract
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Apr 13 2024
Go to top button