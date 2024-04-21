Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #215 – Actual Playoff Teams

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway…and the Flyers are not part of it. The Flyers were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a loss in the regular-season finale against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

The guys break down the end of the season and the exit interviews involving John Tortorella and Danny Briere, both looking back on the season and looking ahead to the offseason.

The guys also touch on the end of the Arizona Coyotes with the official final game for the Coyotes (for now) and the subsequent approval of the team’s sale to Utah.

Finally, a look at the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, complete with predictions of each series.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

