NFL Offseason: Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers Included In NFL’s Second Round Of Reinstatements

The Eagles front office signed CB Isaiah Rodgers last offseason despite the fact that he was on an indefinite suspension due to gambling.

The Indianapolis Colts had released the corner as a result of the betting scandal but Howie Roseman and his team decided it was a wise move to lock him up and bet on his being reinstated.

The corner was not reinstated with the first round of reinstatements last week, however, and conflicting reports were released, some which claimed that Rodgers was denied his reinstatement by the league.

It seems the correct idea was that his appeal was still under review, since the league reinstated him on Tuesday per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The NFL reinstated Philadelphia’s Isaiah Rodgers, who was suspended for the 2023 season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. He may participate in all team activities, effective immediately. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2024

The move means that the Eagles suddenly have another corner in a defensive backfield with some depth.

Not only are Darius Slay and James Bradberry back, but Avonte Maddox was re-signed, Kelee Ringo showed some flashes last year, Zech McPhearson is expected back from injury, Eli Ricks and Josh Jobe remain with the team, and the Eagles had previously used CJGJ as a slot at times.

For those hoping, that makes it seem unlikely the team will be spending their top draft pick on a corner and have to cut more talent they already value.

Rodgers could also be key to the team as a return man – he holds a career 27-yard average on kick returns and the Eagles have yet to re-sign RB Boston Scott, who had returned kicks for them last season.

It seems that the team’s move last season to look to add talent this year has paid off and Rodgers will now be able to participate in camp with the Eagles for the whole offseason to compete for a spot on the roster.

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox