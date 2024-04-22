Phillies vs. Reds Preview: Ranger Suarez vs. Hunter Greene

Fresh off back-to-back sweeps of the hapless Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox, the Philadelphia Phillies will travel to the “Queen City” for a battle at the base of “Devil’s Backbone” with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Phillies will be without first baseman Bryce Harper for the series opener and beyond. The slugger was placed on the paternity list earlier on Monday, according to the team. Kody Clemens has been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill Harper’s roster spot and will start on Monday at first base against Cincy’s Hunter Greene. With Harper out of the lineup, J.T. Realmuto will move up to No. 3 and Brandon Marsh will move up No. 4 in the lineup. Harper’s absence shouldn’t be a long one, he’s expected to rejoin the team on Thursday.

On the mound, the Phillies will call on Ranger Suarez to help extend the club’s win streak to seven games. Suarez is coming off of his second-ever complete game shutout, an 8 strikeout, 1 walk, 112-pitch gem last week against Colorado.

Phillies vs. Reds

Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds

at When : April 22, 2024

: April 22, 2024 Where : Great American Ballpark | Cincinnati, Ohio

: Great American Ballpark | Cincinnati, Ohio First Pitch : 6:40 PM

: 6:40 PM Telecast : NBC Sports Philadelphia +

: NBC Sports Philadelphia + Broadcast : SportsRadio 94 WIP

: SportsRadio 94 WIP Team Records : PHI : 14-8 (2nd, NL East) | CIN : 12-9 (2nd, NL Central)

: : 14-8 (2nd, NL East) | : 12-9 (2nd, NL Central) Betting Odds: PHI : -000 | CIN : -000

Today’s Lineup

1 Schwarber DH Fairchild RF 2 Turner SS Steer LF 3 Realmuto C Stephenson C 4 Marsh LF Candelario 3B 5 Bohm 3B Encarnacion-Strand 1B 6 Castellanos RF De La Cruz SS 7 Stott 2B Espinal 2B 8 Clemens 1B Martini DH 9 Rojas CF Thompson CF SP Suarez Greene

Today’s Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA G GS IP H R ER K BB WHIP R. Suarez R. Suarez 3-0 1.73 4 4 26.0 16 5 5 27 4 0.77 H. Greene H. Greene 0-1 4.35 4 4 20.2 18 11 10 30 9 1.31

Today’s Betting Line

Money Line -115 -1o5

Head-to-Head This Season