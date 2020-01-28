Embiid Dominates In Emotional Return Versus Warriors

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

After two days off the Sixers were back in action at home. Tuesday night they faced off against the Golden State Warriors in what was an emotional affair.

It was the first time either team had played since the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday. Both teams paid their respects to kick off the game.

Prior to the game starting the arena had a 33 second moment of silence to honor Kobe. As that was the number he wore in High School playing at Lower Merion just outside of Philadelphia.

The game was semi back and forth for most of the contest, but the Sixers were able to pull away in the end. They continue their dominance at home winning this game by a final score of 115 to 104.

All eyes were on Joel Embiid, who made his return to the court after missing the previous nine games. He was permitted by Sixer great Bobby Jones to sport the number 24 tonight to honor his idol Kobe Bryant as the team previously retired the number.

For missing nine games the All-Star starter didn’t look like he missed a beat. Embiid logged 26 minutes in the game and managed to put up a dominant 24 points and 10 rebounds.

It was a team effort tonight from the Sixers. The team finished with six players in double-figures including Raul Neto who flirted with a career-high.

Biggest positive from Neto's play right now is that it allows Ben Simmons to get an extended rest. — Sixerdelphia (@Sixerdelphia) January 29, 2020

Neto came out tonight and made a statement for his case of being the Sixers’ backup point guard. He was the Sixers' second-leading scorer in the game with 19 points. With 15 of those points coming in the second quarter where he seemed he couldn’t miss.

All in all, this was a good win for the Sixers. They took care of business against a team they should have, and continue to look unbeatable at home.

Got to think part of Embiid playing tonight is to use this game and next (@ ATL) to get back in a groove.



The team is going to need him ready to play Boston, Miami, and Milwaukee next week. — Kevin McCormick (@KevinMcCSports) January 28, 2020

This hot streak built much-needed momentum as they head on the road following Tuesday’s contest. In this road stretch, they will face top teams like Boston, Miami, and Milwaukee. Before that stretch, they will be back in action on Thursday to take on the Hawks in Atlanta.