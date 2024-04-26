Eagles

NFL Draft: Eagles Draft Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell No. 22 Overall

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
NFL Draft: Eagles Draft Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell No. 22 Overall Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have taken a bit of a break from their eternal sourcing of players via free agency to take care of some business at home the last few weeks.

Not only did the expected extension of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smithget done, but Howie Roseman and his team also agreed to extensions with fellow key players in Jordan Mailata and Reed Blankenship.

That all changed on Thursday, of course, as their primary and total focus is on the 2024 NFL Draft and how they will maneuver around to get the guys they value most.

Evidently, they didn’t need to maneuver at all.

One of the Birds’ biggest needs was defensive back and as luck would have it all of the top rate corners were available at No. 22.

With the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Eagles selected cornerback Quinyon Mitchell from the University of Toledo. Mitchell flew up the NFL Draft boards after performing extremely well in the NFL Combine. A consensus All-American, Mitchell is widely considered the top corner back in the draft.

 

Eagles Draft Recap:

Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo

 

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

WR AJ Brown

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

Eagles News



