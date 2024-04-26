Eagles-WR AJ Brown Agree to Contract Extension

Put one in the win column for “The King” Howard Eskin. Eskin went on SportsRadio 94 WIP earlier on Thursday and reported the Philadelphia Eagles and WR AJ Brown were discussing a contract extension. Shortly before the 2024 NFL Draft, Eskin’s reporting became reality. The Birds inked their other superstar wide receiver to a massive deal.

ALWAYS OPEN 🤩 We’ve agreed to terms with @1kalwaysopen_ to a 3-year extension through 2029.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/f1m7xaUQvA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 25, 2024

The contract extension will keep Brown in Philadelphia through the 2029 NFL season. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Brown’s contract extension is worth $96 million, the highest for any wide receiver in NFL history, with a total guarantee of $84 million. Brown’s extension continues a trend of big extensions for Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman which included a contract extension with the Birds’ “other” wide receiver, DeVonta Smith.