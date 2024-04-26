Eagles

Eagles-WR AJ Brown Agree to Contract Extension

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Eagles-WR AJ Brown Agree to Contract Extension Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Put one in the win column for “The King” Howard Eskin.  Eskin went on SportsRadio 94 WIP earlier on Thursday and reported the Philadelphia Eagles and WR AJ Brown were discussing a contract extension. Shortly before the 2024 NFL Draft, Eskin’s reporting became reality. The Birds inked their other superstar wide receiver to a massive deal.

The contract extension will keep Brown in Philadelphia through the 2029 NFL season. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Brown’s contract extension is worth $96 million, the highest for any wide receiver in NFL history, with a total guarantee of $84 million. Brown’s extension continues a trend of big extensions for Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman which included a contract extension with the Birds’ “other” wide receiver, DeVonta Smith.

Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
