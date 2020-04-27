Sixers Lose Assistant GM to Bulls

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Sixers’ front office has taken a hit. Late last night ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski reported that Marc Eversley would be leaving the Sixers to become the general manager of the Chicago Bulls.

Sixers assistant GM Marc Eversley has agreed to a deal to become the Chicago Bulls new general manager, league sources tell ESPN. Eversley will join EVP of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas to lead a reshaped front office. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2020

Eversley's role in the Sixers' front office was senior vice president of player personnel, a role he has been in since 2016. Along with his role in player personnel, he also aided general manager Elton Brand with basketball operations.

Although this departure hurts the Sixers, it could also possibly help them down the road. Losing someone who worked closely with the GM is something you never want to see, and it is magnified as Brand is still rather new to his front-office role. But now Brand has a good connection to another organization.

As we know, Brand has had no problem going all in to revamp the Sixers’ roster to keep them in the title hunt. Trades and big splashes have been his MO since almost day one.

Now with a connection in the Bulls’ organization, it is open to speculation that Brand has a new team to try and work his magic with.



