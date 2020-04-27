Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Series in Review: Flyers-Sabres 1975

Sixers Lose Assistant GM to Bulls

04/27/2020

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Sixers’ front office has taken a hit. Late last night ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski reported that Marc Eversley would be leaving the Sixers to become the general manager of the Chicago Bulls. 

Eversley's role in the Sixers' front office was senior vice president of player personnel, a role he has been in since 2016. Along with his role in player personnel, he also aided general manager Elton Brand with basketball operations. 

Although this departure hurts the Sixers, it could also possibly help them down the road. Losing someone who worked closely with the GM is something you never want to see, and it is magnified as Brand is still rather new to his front-office role. But now Brand has a good connection to another organization. 

As we know, Brand has had no problem going all in to revamp the Sixers’ roster to keep them in the title hunt. Trades and big splashes have been his MO since almost day one. 

Now with a connection in the Bulls’ organization, it is open to speculation that Brand has a new team to try and work his magic with. 

IMG_3860

Posted by on 04/27/2020 in Sixers, Writer: Kevin McCormick | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)