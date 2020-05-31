Stanford's Tyrell Terry Provides Scoring, Pick-and-Roll Ability That 76ers Need

Tyrell Terry, a freshman guard from Stanford, took only one season to prove he can score at an elite, efficient level. He averaged 14.6 points per game while shooting 40.8% from 3-point range on 4.9 attempts per game. His jumper has a quick, high release, which helps allow him to quickly get shots off out of the pick-and-roll. At 160 pounds, he also has the speed and ability to run off of screens, something the 76ers haven't had since JJ Redick.

Acquiring a guard with knockdown-shooting capabilities has been on Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand's checklist ever since he took over in September 2018. With the 76ers currently holding the 22nd pick in the NBA Draft (via the Oklahoma City Thunder), there is sure to be a plethora of players available who fit the criteria of being a good shooter.

Terry has the ability to score from anywhere on the floor. He shot 48% on catch-and-shoot threes as a freshman at Stanford, but he is also capable of scoring at the rim. He has the craftiness and flexibility to contort his body at the rim, allowing him to make the difficult layup. However, he does have to improve both his dribbling ability on drives to the basket as well as learning to keep his head up when driving to the rim.

In addition to his knockdown shooting ability, Terry can effectively run the pick-and-roll, something which makes him a good fit for the 76ers. One of the things the 76ers' offense has struggled with over the past couple years is running an efficient, effective pick-and-roll. So far this season, the 76ers were second to last in the league in pick-and-roll possession frequency at 13.1%, with an average of 14.5 possessions per game according to NBA.com. Even with the addition last offseason of Al Horford, the team still struggled to utilize the pick-and-roll.

Adding Terry would immediately help fix many of team's pick-and-roll issues. He has the speed to be able to turn the corner off of a pick-and-roll. His high basketball IQ, combined with good vision of the court, allows him to generally be able to make the correct read on whether to pass or shoot the ball out of the pick-and-roll action. While scoring is clearly his best attribute, Terry does have the passing ability to effectively run the offense when necessary.

The main thing that scares a lot of teams away from Terry is his small frame. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 160 pounds, he will be a liability at times on the defensive end. Opposing teams will target him on a daily basis, similarly to how teams attacked Redick in the playoffs over the previous two seasons. However, Terry does hustle on defense and, despite his small stature, is not afraid of the physicality. The 76ers have one of the league's better defenses (6th in both points allowed per game and defensive rating), and therefore Terry's below average defense won't kill them.

Overall, Terry's fit on the 76ers is nearly perfect. He can come in and immediately help improve the team's struggling pick-and-roll offense while also adding some much-needed shooting ability off the bench. The 76ers are in a unique situation in that Terry's below average defense won't play much of a factor due to being surrounded with above average defenders like Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson and Joel Embiid.

Mock drafts have Terry going all over the place, from in the mid-teens to in the late 20s due to the concerns over his small frame. However, Terry's ability as both a shooter and in the pick-and-roll could result in him flying up on some draft boards come the night of the draft. If Terry falls to the 76ers pick at No. 22, they should take him without a second thought.