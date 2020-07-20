Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
I MISS THE VET AND YOU SHOULD, TOO

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #83 - The Return Is Near

07/20/2020

The YWT Podcast is back with the latest on the Flyers and the NHL. With the return of hockey starting to draw closer, the show begins its return to the weekly format and talks about the qualifying round playoff matchups and Flyers Phase 3 camp.

Host Kyle Collington and co-host Kevin Durso discuss the return to play plan, training camp, some awards finalists and qualifying round series and teams that could be a threat to the Flyers in the first round.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Podbean

You can also watch the latest episode of the YWT Podcast on YouTube and subscribe to the channel to see future shows.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast, follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso, and follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto.

