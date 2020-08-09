The Bootch and Pat Show: Derby Day in September?
09/08/2020
The Kentucky Derby was yesterday and it was weird. The Philadelphia Flyers took it to game 7 but the Islanders proved to be too much. We will discuss the Philadelphia Phillies retiring Dick Allen’s number, Harper’s bunting skills, and should Bohm be considered for rookie of the year? Bootch will break down the “unwritten rules” and explain his new baseball card collection. We gotta talk Philadelphia Eagles roster and releases plus so much more. So kick back and let us help distract you from the world right now with our shenanigans, a few beers and sports! #mustwatchradio
