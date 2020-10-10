At Long Last... Victory Green Hour #1

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
10/10/2020

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back for a very special Kelly Green Hour, a Victory Green Hour!

The guys are joined by a close friend of the show Shane Meade (@shane_meade) to breakdown the first win of the season. We look at Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson, Jordon Mailata and so much more from a much needed division leading victory.

We also preview the first of two tough matchups against the AFC North and look towards Sunday against the Steelers. We talk the impact of fans in the stands for the first time, key matchups and make some game predictions.

Don't forget to rate and review the show wherever you listen and follow us @kellygreenhour on Twitter!

