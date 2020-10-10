At Long Last... Victory Green Hour #1

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back for a very special Kelly Green Hour, a Victory Green Hour!

The guys are joined by a close friend of the show Shane Meade (@shane_meade) to breakdown the first win of the season. We look at Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson, Jordon Mailata and so much more from a much needed division leading victory.

We also preview the first of two tough matchups against the AFC North and look towards Sunday against the Steelers. We talk the impact of fans in the stands for the first time, key matchups and make some game predictions.

