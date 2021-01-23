Grades From Sixers' Second Win Over Celtics

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Sixers and Celtics would square off again in a Friday night matchup to wrap up their 'series.' Despite a career night from Jaylen Brown, the Celtics were no match for the now full strength Sixers. Joel Embiid would lead the charge again for the Sixers, who would win the game by a final score of 122-110.

Philly now sits at 11-5 on the season, and have won four of their last five games. Here are some grades from the Sixers' second straight win over the Celtics.

Seth Curry: A

Seth Curry would make his return to action in this one after missing nearly two weeks while he went through health and safety protocols. It didn't take long for Curry to remind everyone how big of an addition he was for the Sixers this offseason.

Despite missing all that time, Curry did not skip a beat. He would score 15 points in his first game back, shooting 60% from deep in the process.

Having Curry back was a breath of fresh air for the Sixers' offense. The team got their lethal sharpshooter back, and Joel Embiid was rejoined by his partner in the dribble handoff game. As Curry's minutes get extended we should continue to see the Sixers look more and more like the offensive juggernaut they were to begin the season.

Tobias Harris: A

Tobias Harris quietly had one of his best games this season. He continues to play with a high level of confidence, and be a legit second option on offense behind Joel Embiid.

He would end the night as the Sixers' second-leading scorer after Embiid, per usual. Scoring 23 points on an insanely efficient 10/12 shooting from the floor. Harris would also step out and hit all three of his attempts from deep in the game.

There's no denying that Harris has been playing at an All-Star level this season. His play on both sides of the floor has drastically improved compared to previous seasons.

Joel Embiid: A+

Another common theme for the Sixers this season has been the offensive dominance of Joel Embiid. After going for 42 points in the first matchup, Embiid would erupt in this game as well.

The MVP favorite would end the night with 38 points and 11 rebounds. Embiid would earn his money at the line again in this one, making 14 of 15 free-throw attempts. Overall he would shoot the ball efficiently, hitting 11 of his 15 shot attempts.

Embiid's game has reached new heights early on this season. He continues to go out and put on dominant performance after dominant performance. If Embiid can continue to play at this level, the sky is the limit for the Sixers.

Ben Simmons: A

Ben Simmons has been going through a rough stretch of games, but he slowly looks to be breaking out of it. After a lackluster first half, he would turn it on late and be crucial for the Sixers down the stretch.

He would end the night with 15 points, three rebounds, and 11 assists. Simmons would score 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, hitting multiple shots for the Sixers down the stretch to put the Celtics away.

Seeing Simmons assert himself in the guts of the game to help secure a victory was a huge takeaway from this game. Now that we have seen Simmons slowly break out of his offensive slump, the focus will be building on this type of performance moving forward.



