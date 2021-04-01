YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #101 - Training Camp Preview

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
01/04/2021

The YWT Podcast is back to kick off the new year and hockey is right around the corner. In just nine days, the Flyers will begin the 2020-21 season and training camp is now officially underway. 

The guys take a closer look at the 2020-21 season schedule and the training camp roster, including Sam Morin's move to left wing and some of the bubble players that could be contributors this season. They also update the World Junior Championships where Team USA and Flyers prospects Cam York and Bobby Brink continue their quest for gold. 

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they get you ready for camp and the start of another NHL season.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast, follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso, and follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto.

