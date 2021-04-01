YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #101 - Training Camp Preview

The YWT Podcast is back to kick off the new year and hockey is right around the corner. In just nine days, the Flyers will begin the 2020-21 season and training camp is now officially underway.

The guys take a closer look at the 2020-21 season schedule and the training camp roster, including Sam Morin's move to left wing and some of the bubble players that could be contributors this season. They also update the World Junior Championships where Team USA and Flyers prospects Cam York and Bobby Brink continue their quest for gold.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they get you ready for camp and the start of another NHL season.

