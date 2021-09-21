Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers Injury Updates: Hayes, Morin Out 6-8 Weeks, Allison Out Indefinitely

Flyers Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule

09/21/2021

242359239_4283244378379268_4727673203715761717_n

(Photo: Kevin Durso/Sports Talk Philly)

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

In addition to the injury updates provided earlier in the afternoon, the Flyers officially announced the training camp roster and schedule for the 2021-22 season.

A total of 58 players will take part in training camp, which opens on Thursday morning with the first on-ice sessions. There will be 33 forwards, 20 defensemen, and five goaltenders in attendance. The full roster is listed below in alphabetical order by last name and by position.

Forwards (33)

  • 57 Wade Allison
  • 89 Cam Atkinson
  • 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
  • 85 Jon-Randall Avon
  • 82 Connor Bunnaman
  • 59 Jackson Cates
  • 14 Sean Couturier
  • 73 Elliot Desnoyers
  • 86 Joel Farabee
  • 51 Ryan Fitzgerald
  • 52 Tyson Foerster
  • 48 Morgan Frost
  • 28 Claude Giroux
  • 13 Kevin Hayes
  • 11 Travis Konecny
  • 58 Tanner Laczynski
  • 21 Scott Laughton
  • 23 Oskar Lindblom
  • 20 Gerry Mayhew
  • 75 Connor McClennon
  • 46 Cal O’Reilly
  • 76 Isaac Ratcliffe
  • 50 German Rubtsov
  • 36 Linus Sandin
  • 78 Matthew Strome
  • 64 Maksim Sushko
  • 44 Nate Thompson
  • 56 Samu Tuomaala
  • 25 James van Riemsdyk
  • 71 Max Willman
  • 47 Garrett Wilson
  • 60 Zayde Wisdom

Defensemen (20)

  • 61 Justin Braun
  • 5 Adam Clendening
  • 49 Logan Day
  • 94 Ryan Ellis
  • 84 Linus Högberg
  • 63 Mason Millman
  • 55 Samuel Morin
  • 9 Ivan Provorov
  • 70 Rasmus Ristolainen
  • 74 Ethan Samson
  • 6 Travis Sanheim
  • 24 Nick Seeler
  • 80 Quinn Schmiemann
  • 81 Jackson van de Leest
  • 65 Wyatte Wylie
  • 3 Keith Yandle
  • 45 Cam York
  • 54 Egor Zamula
  • 77 Brian Zanetti
  • 68 Cooper Zech

Goaltenders (5)

  • 33 Samuel Ersson
  • 79 Carter Hart
  • 35 Martin Jones
  • 32 Felix Sandstrom
  • 67 Kirill Ustimenko

In addition to the injury updates on Kevin Hayes, Sam Morin, and Wade Allison – all of whom will miss training camp in its entirety – the Flyers also announced injury updates for two prospects. Zayde Wisdom is out indefinitely after having shoulder surgery in August. Cooper Zech suffered an upper-body injury during Rookie Camp and will be out for 6-to-8 weeks.

Below, you can see the schedule for training camp on-ice sessions, as well as preseason games.

Thursday, Sept. 23

  • Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM
  • Group A: 10:00-11:45 AM
  • Group B: 1:00-2:45 PM

Friday, Sept. 24

  • Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM
  • Group B: 10:00-11:45 AM
  • Group A: 1:00-2:45 PM

Saturday, Sept. 25

  • Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM
  • Group A: 10:00-11:45 AM
  • Group B: 1:00-2:45 PM

Sunday, Sept. 26

  • Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM
  • Group A: 10:00-10:45 AM
  • Group B: 10:00-10:45 AM
  • Groups A & B Scrimmage: 11:00-11:45

Monday, Sept. 27

  • Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM
  • Group A: 10:30-11:15 AM
  • Group B: 10:30-11:15 AM
  • Groups A & B Scrimmage: 11:30 AM-12:15 PM

Tuesday, Sept. 28 - Preseason Game vs. New York Islanders - 7 PM

  • Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM
  • Game Group: 10:30 AM
  • Non-Game Group: 11:30 AM-12:45 PM

Wednesday, Sept. 29 - Off Day

Thursday, Sept. 30 - Preseason Game at Boston Bruins - 7:30 PM

  • Non-Game Group: 10 AM
  • Game Group: 11:30 AM

Friday, Oct. 1

  • Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM
  • Non-Playing Group: 11:00 AM-12:30 PM
  • Playing Group: 1:00-2:15 PM

Saturday, Oct. 2 - Preseason Game vs. Washington Capitals - 7 PM

  • Game Group: 10:30 AM
  • Non-Game Group: 11:30 AM

Sunday, Oct. 3

  • Non-Playing Group: 10 AM
  • Playing Group: 12 PM

Monday, Oct. 4 - Preseason Game vs. Boston Bruins - 7 PM

  • Game Group: 11 AM
  • Non-Game Group: 12 PM

Tuesday, Oct. 5 - Preseason Game at New York Islanders - 7 PM

  • Game Group: TBD (at Bridgeport)
  • Non-Game Group: 11 AM

Wednesday, Oct. 6 - Off Day

Thursday, Oct. 7 - TBD

Friday, Oct. 8 - TBD - Preseason Game at Washington Capitals - 7 PM

Groups will be announced on each day of camp and released on the Flyers website and the team’s social media channels. As previously announced, fans will be allowed to attend practices and on-ice sessions of training camp at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees. Masks are required at all times while in the facility. Proof of vaccination is not required to attend.

Posted by on 09/21/2021 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)