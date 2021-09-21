Flyers Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule

A total of 58 players will take part in training camp, which opens on Thursday morning with the first on-ice sessions. There will be 33 forwards, 20 defensemen, and five goaltenders in attendance. The full roster is listed below in alphabetical order by last name and by position.

In addition to the injury updates provided earlier in the afternoon, the Flyers officially announced the training camp roster and schedule for the 2021-22 season.

Forwards (33)

57 Wade Allison

89 Cam Atkinson

62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel

85 Jon-Randall Avon

82 Connor Bunnaman

59 Jackson Cates

14 Sean Couturier

73 Elliot Desnoyers

86 Joel Farabee

51 Ryan Fitzgerald

52 Tyson Foerster

48 Morgan Frost

28 Claude Giroux

13 Kevin Hayes

11 Travis Konecny

58 Tanner Laczynski

21 Scott Laughton

23 Oskar Lindblom

20 Gerry Mayhew

75 Connor McClennon

46 Cal O’Reilly

76 Isaac Ratcliffe

50 German Rubtsov

36 Linus Sandin

78 Matthew Strome

64 Maksim Sushko

44 Nate Thompson

56 Samu Tuomaala

25 James van Riemsdyk

71 Max Willman

47 Garrett Wilson

60 Zayde Wisdom

Defensemen (20)

61 Justin Braun

5 Adam Clendening

49 Logan Day

94 Ryan Ellis

84 Linus Högberg

63 Mason Millman

55 Samuel Morin

9 Ivan Provorov

70 Rasmus Ristolainen

74 Ethan Samson

6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler

80 Quinn Schmiemann

81 Jackson van de Leest

65 Wyatte Wylie

3 Keith Yandle

45 Cam York

54 Egor Zamula

77 Brian Zanetti

68 Cooper Zech

Goaltenders (5)

33 Samuel Ersson

79 Carter Hart

35 Martin Jones

32 Felix Sandstrom

67 Kirill Ustimenko

In addition to the injury updates on Kevin Hayes, Sam Morin, and Wade Allison – all of whom will miss training camp in its entirety – the Flyers also announced injury updates for two prospects. Zayde Wisdom is out indefinitely after having shoulder surgery in August. Cooper Zech suffered an upper-body injury during Rookie Camp and will be out for 6-to-8 weeks.

Below, you can see the schedule for training camp on-ice sessions, as well as preseason games.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM

Group A: 10:00-11:45 AM

Group B: 1:00-2:45 PM

Friday, Sept. 24

Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM

Group B: 10:00-11:45 AM

Group A: 1:00-2:45 PM

Saturday, Sept. 25

Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM

Group A: 10:00-11:45 AM

Group B: 1:00-2:45 PM

Sunday, Sept. 26

Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM

Group A: 10:00-10:45 AM

Group B: 10:00-10:45 AM

Groups A & B Scrimmage: 11:00-11:45

Monday, Sept. 27

Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM

Group A: 10:30-11:15 AM

Group B: 10:30-11:15 AM

Groups A & B Scrimmage: 11:30 AM-12:15 PM

Tuesday, Sept. 28 - Preseason Game vs. New York Islanders - 7 PM

Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM

Game Group: 10:30 AM

Non-Game Group: 11:30 AM-12:45 PM

Wednesday, Sept. 29 - Off Day

Thursday, Sept. 30 - Preseason Game at Boston Bruins - 7:30 PM

Non-Game Group: 10 AM

Game Group: 11:30 AM

Friday, Oct. 1

Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM

Non-Playing Group: 11:00 AM-12:30 PM

Playing Group: 1:00-2:15 PM

Saturday, Oct. 2 - Preseason Game vs. Washington Capitals - 7 PM

Game Group: 10:30 AM

Non-Game Group: 11:30 AM

Sunday, Oct. 3

Non-Playing Group: 10 AM

Playing Group: 12 PM

Monday, Oct. 4 - Preseason Game vs. Boston Bruins - 7 PM

Game Group: 11 AM

Non-Game Group: 12 PM

Tuesday, Oct. 5 - Preseason Game at New York Islanders - 7 PM

Game Group: TBD (at Bridgeport)

Non-Game Group: 11 AM

Wednesday, Oct. 6 - Off Day

Thursday, Oct. 7 - TBD

Friday, Oct. 8 - TBD - Preseason Game at Washington Capitals - 7 PM

Groups will be announced on each day of camp and released on the Flyers website and the team’s social media channels. As previously announced, fans will be allowed to attend practices and on-ice sessions of training camp at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees. Masks are required at all times while in the facility. Proof of vaccination is not required to attend.