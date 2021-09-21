Flyers Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule
09/21/2021
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
In addition to the injury updates provided earlier in the afternoon, the Flyers officially announced the training camp roster and schedule for the 2021-22 season.
A total of 58 players will take part in training camp, which opens on Thursday morning with the first on-ice sessions. There will be 33 forwards, 20 defensemen, and five goaltenders in attendance. The full roster is listed below in alphabetical order by last name and by position.
Forwards (33)
- 57 Wade Allison
- 89 Cam Atkinson
- 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
- 85 Jon-Randall Avon
- 82 Connor Bunnaman
- 59 Jackson Cates
- 14 Sean Couturier
- 73 Elliot Desnoyers
- 86 Joel Farabee
- 51 Ryan Fitzgerald
- 52 Tyson Foerster
- 48 Morgan Frost
- 28 Claude Giroux
- 13 Kevin Hayes
- 11 Travis Konecny
- 58 Tanner Laczynski
- 21 Scott Laughton
- 23 Oskar Lindblom
- 20 Gerry Mayhew
- 75 Connor McClennon
- 46 Cal O’Reilly
- 76 Isaac Ratcliffe
- 50 German Rubtsov
- 36 Linus Sandin
- 78 Matthew Strome
- 64 Maksim Sushko
- 44 Nate Thompson
- 56 Samu Tuomaala
- 25 James van Riemsdyk
- 71 Max Willman
- 47 Garrett Wilson
- 60 Zayde Wisdom
Defensemen (20)
- 61 Justin Braun
- 5 Adam Clendening
- 49 Logan Day
- 94 Ryan Ellis
- 84 Linus Högberg
- 63 Mason Millman
- 55 Samuel Morin
- 9 Ivan Provorov
- 70 Rasmus Ristolainen
- 74 Ethan Samson
- 6 Travis Sanheim
- 24 Nick Seeler
- 80 Quinn Schmiemann
- 81 Jackson van de Leest
- 65 Wyatte Wylie
- 3 Keith Yandle
- 45 Cam York
- 54 Egor Zamula
- 77 Brian Zanetti
- 68 Cooper Zech
Goaltenders (5)
- 33 Samuel Ersson
- 79 Carter Hart
- 35 Martin Jones
- 32 Felix Sandstrom
- 67 Kirill Ustimenko
In addition to the injury updates on Kevin Hayes, Sam Morin, and Wade Allison – all of whom will miss training camp in its entirety – the Flyers also announced injury updates for two prospects. Zayde Wisdom is out indefinitely after having shoulder surgery in August. Cooper Zech suffered an upper-body injury during Rookie Camp and will be out for 6-to-8 weeks.
Below, you can see the schedule for training camp on-ice sessions, as well as preseason games.
Thursday, Sept. 23
- Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM
- Group A: 10:00-11:45 AM
- Group B: 1:00-2:45 PM
Friday, Sept. 24
- Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM
- Group B: 10:00-11:45 AM
- Group A: 1:00-2:45 PM
Saturday, Sept. 25
- Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM
- Group A: 10:00-11:45 AM
- Group B: 1:00-2:45 PM
Sunday, Sept. 26
- Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM
- Group A: 10:00-10:45 AM
- Group B: 10:00-10:45 AM
- Groups A & B Scrimmage: 11:00-11:45
Monday, Sept. 27
- Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM
- Group A: 10:30-11:15 AM
- Group B: 10:30-11:15 AM
- Groups A & B Scrimmage: 11:30 AM-12:15 PM
Tuesday, Sept. 28 - Preseason Game vs. New York Islanders - 7 PM
- Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM
- Game Group: 10:30 AM
- Non-Game Group: 11:30 AM-12:45 PM
Wednesday, Sept. 29 - Off Day
Thursday, Sept. 30 - Preseason Game at Boston Bruins - 7:30 PM
- Non-Game Group: 10 AM
- Game Group: 11:30 AM
Friday, Oct. 1
- Group C: 8:30-9:30 AM
- Non-Playing Group: 11:00 AM-12:30 PM
- Playing Group: 1:00-2:15 PM
Saturday, Oct. 2 - Preseason Game vs. Washington Capitals - 7 PM
- Game Group: 10:30 AM
- Non-Game Group: 11:30 AM
Sunday, Oct. 3
- Non-Playing Group: 10 AM
- Playing Group: 12 PM
Monday, Oct. 4 - Preseason Game vs. Boston Bruins - 7 PM
- Game Group: 11 AM
- Non-Game Group: 12 PM
Tuesday, Oct. 5 - Preseason Game at New York Islanders - 7 PM
- Game Group: TBD (at Bridgeport)
- Non-Game Group: 11 AM
Wednesday, Oct. 6 - Off Day
Thursday, Oct. 7 - TBD
Friday, Oct. 8 - TBD - Preseason Game at Washington Capitals - 7 PM
Groups will be announced on each day of camp and released on the Flyers website and the team’s social media channels. As previously announced, fans will be allowed to attend practices and on-ice sessions of training camp at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees. Masks are required at all times while in the facility. Proof of vaccination is not required to attend.
