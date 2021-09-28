Report: Ben Simmons No Longer Wants to Play with Joel Embiid



PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 21: Joel Embiid #21 and Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers react against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center on November 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Cue up the classic bit from Seinfeld, “it’s not you, it’s me.”

We know that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia and now we know one of the reasons why. Joel Embiid. Simmons reportedly no longer wants to play with the other face of the franchise.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick (subscription required) reports that Simmons believes his style of play doesn’t mesh well with Embiid and a change is needed in order for him to succeed. Simmons is aware that the organization holds Embiid in high regard and values his input.

Doesn’t mesh well. So, not taking shots and/or going for the easy dunk doesn’t mesh well with one of the most dominate centers in recent NBA history.

Got it.

But it’s “nothing personal” adds Amick. Simmons has simply decided that his career is better off without partnering with Embiid despite the fact that the All-Star center creates more space for Simmons to excel.

Simmons is going to go somewhere else and he will put up his points and make his All-Star games. But it will be empty stats. He passed up his opportunity at greatness the same way he passed up a clear, game changing dunk.