Ben Simmons Returns To Philadelphia

Ben Simmons has returned to Philadelphia after months of not communicating with the team. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Simmons return following the Sixers preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons return came just hours after Woj reported the three time All-Star was close to a reunion with the team.

Ben Simmons reportedly showed up unannounced in Philadelphia prior to the Sixers preseason game. He arrived at the Wells Fargo Center without any warning to staff and needed to be COVID tested. Doc Rivers joked in his post-game press conference saying "I'm going to have to call Woj and figure out what's going on [with Simmons]."

In his post game press conference, Joel Embiid was asked about Ben Simmons return to the organization. He said "I believe he gives us the best chance to win. We're a better team with him then without. I'm happy things have resolved and we can move on and try to be a better team." Simmons was reported for saying he believed that his time with Embiid has come to an end, but Embiid thinks theres still a chance the two stick together for a championship run.