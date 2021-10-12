Report: A Potential Ben Simmons Trade is "Gathering Momentum"

Photo: Talkin' NBA Twitter



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Let me tell ya something, there's nothing quite like a late afternoon Ben Simmons "news" dump!

Woj lobbed the following "Woj Bomb:"

ESPN reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: Philadelphia's trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days. More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

So, more teams are now in on or are willing to be part of a potential Ben Simmons trade. Fantastic. Although not likely, perhaps the Sixers can take advantage of the chaos in Portland and fleece the Trailblazers out of Damian Lillard.