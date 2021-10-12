Report: A Potential Ben Simmons Trade is "Gathering Momentum"

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
12/10/2021

Photo: Talkin' NBA Twitter 


By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Let me tell ya something, there's nothing quite like a late afternoon Ben Simmons "news" dump! 

Woj lobbed the following "Woj Bomb:"

So, more teams are now in on or are willing to be part of a potential Ben Simmons trade.  Fantastic. Although not likely, perhaps the Sixers can take advantage of the chaos in Portland and fleece the Trailblazers out of Damian Lillard.

The date to keep an eye on is Wednesday when the NBA's tradeable player pool increases.  

 

In the meantime, sit back, relax, and continue watching the soap opera that is the Ben Simmons saga. 

