Report: A Potential Ben Simmons Trade is "Gathering Momentum"
12/10/2021
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
Let me tell ya something, there's nothing quite like a late afternoon Ben Simmons "news" dump!
Woj lobbed the following "Woj Bomb:"
ESPN reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: Philadelphia's trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days. More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021
So, more teams are now in on or are willing to be part of a potential Ben Simmons trade. Fantastic. Although not likely, perhaps the Sixers can take advantage of the chaos in Portland and fleece the Trailblazers out of Damian Lillard.
The Portland Trail Blazers have made clear to the 76ers that All-NBA guard Damian Lillard is not available to be discussed in trade talks and franchise has no interest in moving him, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021
The date to keep an eye on is Wednesday when the NBA's tradeable player pool increases.
Much of the renewed impetus surrounds Wednesday, when 84 percent of the league's 446 players become eligible to be traded. Right now, 65 percent are eligible to be moved. https://t.co/f2nYMp353z— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021
In the meantime, sit back, relax, and continue watching the soap opera that is the Ben Simmons saga.
