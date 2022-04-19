Flyers Drop 6th Straight Game Against Leafs

Toronto got another goal before the period expired on a counter-rush and never looked back, handing the Flyers a sixth straight loss by a score of 5-2 on Tuesday night.

In the waning moments of the second period, the Flyers were matching the Toronto Maple Leafs in shots and trailed by a goal. While it may have appeared to be a competitive game by the numbers, it was anything but.

The Leafs came out with the better of the chances in the first, but both teams were held off the board in the opening period. Shots were 15-12 Flyers after one.

Early in the second, the Leafs capitalized on a chance. A centering pass from Alexander Kerfoot to Timothy Liljegren hit a skate and left Liljegren with plenty of time to pick a corner and score his fifth goal of the season at 1:35.

The Flyers tied things up on a goal by James van Riemsdyk on a rebound at 8:07, his 21st of the season.

On a power play just over five minutes later, Toronto took the lead again as William Nylander was set up by Mitch Marner for his 32nd goal of the season.

In the final minute of the period, the Flyers turned the puck over in the neutral zone and Keith Yandle fell down on the counter-rush led by Wayne Simmonds. Simmonds got the puck to Mark Giordano, who then set up Jason Spezza for the easy tip-in to make it 3-1 with 25 seconds left in the second.

Through two periods, the Flyers had a 29-20 lead in shots.

At the mid-point of the third, the Leafs added to the lead. David Kampf scored on a deflection that bounced toward the Flyers net and in to make it 4-1.

With 2:34 remaining in the third, Ronnie Attard scored his second goal of the season to make it 4-2. The Flyers pulled the goalie moments later and Toronto iced the game with an empty-net goal by Ilya Mikheyev.

Jack Campbell made 38 saves on 40 shots in the win. Martin Jones made 24 saves on 28 shots in the loss.

Nylander and Mikheyev finished with a goal and an assist. Travis Konecny had two assists for the Flyers.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Thursday night to take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 0 1 1 2 Maple Leafs 0 3 2 5

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

TOR Timothy Liljegren (5) (Alexander Kerfoot, William Nylander) 1:35

PHI James van Riemsdyk (21) (Keith Yandle, Travis Konecny) 8:07

TOR Nylander (32) PP (Mitch Marner, John Tavares) 13:39

TOR Jason Spezza (11) (Mark Giordano, Wayne Simmonds) 19:35

3rd Period

TOR David Kampf (11) (Ilya Lyubushkin, Ilya Mikheyev) 10:11

PHI Ronnie Attard (2) (Konecny) 17:26

TOR Mikheyev (18) EN (Pierre Engvall, TJ Brodie) 18:27

Game Statistics