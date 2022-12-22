Flyers

Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 34 Preview

Kevin Durso
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The holiday season offers a bit of a break from NHL action. With 33 games already completed, the NHL season is nearly halfway complete, and for the Flyers, it probably feels like much more than just 33 games.

Before the break arrives, the Flyers have two games remaining, starting with a rare Thursday afternoon matchup north of the border against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Game time is 2 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPToronto Maple LeafsGPGAP
Kevin Hayes3292029Auston Matthews33172138
Travis Konecny27141428Mitch Marner33122638
Owen Tippett2810616William Nylander33191736
Joel Farabee3351116John Tavares33141630
Tony DeAngelo2841014Michael Bunting3381523

Travis Konecny scored two goals in Tuesday’s win over Columbus and seven goals in the last 10 games since returning from injury.

William Nylander has been on a scoring surge of late. He has six goals in eight games in the month of December and added five assists in that time for 11 points. 

Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers. Hart made 30 saves on 33 shots in the win on Tuesday. This will be his 10th start in December.

Ilya Samsonov gets the start for Toronto. Since returning from injury on Nov. 30, Samsonov has been on quite a roll. He made 23 saves on 24 shots in his return against San Jose, then followed it up with shutouts against Los Angeles and Anaheim. He did allow five goals on 28 shots in a loss to Washington on Saturday in his last start, snapping a personal five-game winning streak. 

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Felix Sandstrom (illness), Nick Seeler (healthy), Max Willman (healthy)

Maple Leafs Scratches: Jake Muzzin (injury), Victor Mete (injury), Morgan Rielly (injury), Nick Robertson (injury), Rasmus Sandin (injury), Wayne Simmonds (healthy), Dryden Hunt (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are expected to the lineup. Felix Sandstrom is out with an illness, so Samuel Ersson has been called up to back up.
  • Maple Leafs: Jordie Benn comes back into the lineup after missing 12 games with an injury. Rasmus Sandin was injured in the team’s last game on Tuesday.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (29th), Maple Leafs (12th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Maple Leafs (15th)
  • Recent History vs. Maple Leafs
    • Nov. 2, 2022 – Maple Leafs 5, Flyers 2 (at TOR)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Maple Leafs
    • James van Riemsdyk: 18 GP, 6 G, 3 A, 9 P
    • Travis Konecny: 16 GP, 4 G, 10 A, 14 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 20 GP, 4 G, 7 A, 11 P
    • Carter Hart: 4 GP, 2-2-0, 3.43 GAA, .893 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 34 Preview

Kevin Durso  •  33s
Flyers
Konecny Scores 2, Flyers Defeat Blue Jackets
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 20 2022
Flyers
Flyers-Blue Jackets: Game 33 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 20 2022
Flyers
For Flyers, Ongoing Soap Opera Rages On
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 20 2022
Flyers
Report: Flyers Cam Atkinson to Miss 2022-23 Season
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 19 2022
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #167 – But The Building’s Full…
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 19 2022
Flyers
Rangers Capitalize on Chances, Defeat Flyers
Kevin Durso  •  Dec 17 2022
More Flyers News