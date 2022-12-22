Flyers-Maple Leafs: Game 34 Preview

The holiday season offers a bit of a break from NHL action. With 33 games already completed, the NHL season is nearly halfway complete, and for the Flyers, it probably feels like much more than just 33 games.
Before the break arrives, the Flyers have two games remaining, starting with a rare Thursday afternoon matchup north of the border against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Game time is 2 p.m.
Team Leaders
Travis Konecny scored two goals in Tuesday’s win over Columbus and seven goals in the last 10 games since returning from injury.
William Nylander has been on a scoring surge of late. He has six goals in eight games in the month of December and added five assists in that time for 11 points.
Carter Hart gets back in goal for the Flyers. Hart made 30 saves on 33 shots in the win on Tuesday. This will be his 10th start in December.
Ilya Samsonov gets the start for Toronto. Since returning from injury on Nov. 30, Samsonov has been on quite a roll. He made 23 saves on 24 shots in his return against San Jose, then followed it up with shutouts against Los Angeles and Anaheim. He did allow five goals on 28 shots in a loss to Washington on Saturday in his last start, snapping a personal five-game winning streak.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Tanner Laczynski (injury), Felix Sandstrom (illness), Nick Seeler (healthy), Max Willman (healthy)
Maple Leafs Scratches: Jake Muzzin (injury), Victor Mete (injury), Morgan Rielly (injury), Nick Robertson (injury), Rasmus Sandin (injury), Wayne Simmonds (healthy), Dryden Hunt (healthy)
Lineup Notes
Game Notes
Where to WatchTV: NBC Sports PhiladelphiaRadio: Flyers Broadcast Network