Reports: Lane Johnson OUT for the Remainder of the Regular Season, a Playoff Return is Possible

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Eagles were dealt a massive blow on Monday morning.  According to multiple reports, offensive tackle Lane Johnson is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a torn abdominal tendon.  The Pro Bowler could return for the playoffs.  

The Eagles have yet to confirm the report. 

Johnson left Saturday’s loss to the Cowboys and was seen leaving AT&T Stadium with his groin/midsection bandaged.  He also aggravated the same area during the Birds’ week 14 win over the New York Giants.  Jack Driscoll is expected to start in Johnson’s place.  

While it’s never good to lose a starter to an injury, the timing of the injury may not be as crucial to the Eagles.  With a win over New Orleans on Sunday or a Minnesota loss, the Eagles will clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs and home field advantage allowing the team an opportunity to rest starters.  

This is a developing story…

