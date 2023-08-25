Eagles Roster Cuts: A Running Thread of Eagles Roster Cuts Approaching the 53-Man Roster Deadline

In prior years, NFL clubs had three separate roster-cut periods in a race to set a 53-man roster. However, due to a league rules resolution passed at the 2023 NFL Owner’s Meetings, the roster-cut period has been changed to one chaotic deadline. NFL teams now have until 4:00 PM/EDT on Tuesday, August 29 to trim their roster to 53-men. What does that mean? Expect a flurry of moves from the Philadelphia Eagles over the next five-days as Howie Roseman and Co. craft the 2023 Eagles 53-man roster.
Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered!
Below is a running thread of roster cuts by the Eagles as they trim the roster to 53-men.
*- Does not count against 90-man roster