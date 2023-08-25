Writer: Staff

Eagles Roster Cuts: A Running Thread of Eagles Roster Cuts Approaching the 53-Man Roster Deadline

Michael Lipinski
In prior years, NFL clubs had three separate roster-cut periods in a race to set a 53-man roster.  However, due to a league rules resolution passed at the 2023 NFL Owner’s Meetings, the roster-cut period has been changed to one chaotic deadline.  NFL teams now have until 4:00 PM/EDT on Tuesday, August 29 to trim their roster to 53-men.  What does that mean? Expect a flurry of moves from the Philadelphia Eagles over the next five-days as Howie Roseman and Co. craft the 2023 Eagles 53-man roster.

Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered!

Below is a running thread of roster cuts by the Eagles as they trim the roster to 53-men.

Eagles Roster Cuts as of August 25

  • 8/23: OT Fred Johnson
  • 8/20: LB Miles Jack (reserve/retired)
  • 8/20: WR Tyrie Cleveland (reserve/injured*)
  • 8/20: DT Noah Elliss (reserve/injured*)
  • 8/20: Zech McPhearson (reserve/injured*)
  • 8/19: CB Greedy Williams
  • 8/7: WR Charleston Rambo (reserve/injured*)
  • 7/26 TE Dalton Keene

*- Does not count against 90-man roster

 

Writer: Michael Lipinski
